Voters in CD-20 choose between Fong, Boudreaux for who should finish McCarthy’s term

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Voters in the 20th Congressional District have returned ballots or are heading to the polls Tuesday for a special election. They are choosing between Republican candidates Assemblyman Vince Fong and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux to complete Kevin McCarthy’s term.

Randy Horn is doing his civic duty and dropping off his vote at the ballot box in front of the Rosedale Fire Station. His wife mailed hers weeks ago. “I’m a citizen of the state of California and you bet it’s my right,” he said.

Terry Hill is dropping off ballots at the Kern Elections Office.

“Every vote does count. It does matter,” said Hill.

Boudreaux and Fong are squaring off in this runoff election because no candidate got a majority of the votes in the March Primary Special Election. The victor will hold office for a few months until the end of the term in January 2025.

Josiah Caploe is on voter duty this Tuesday.

“Just figured I should pry do my civic duty,” he said.

Caploe works with Youth for Christ. He just gave blood, now he’s sharing his voice.

“Ask big questions,” said Caploe. “You know like, why should I do this? What does it mean? What is good? Do we have good leadership?”

Hill was on his lunchbreak dropping off his and his wife’s ballot at the Kern County Elections Division.

“We have our email on there so we track it as well. So we make sure it does get in and it does get counted,” said Hill.

There are 19 ballot drop box locations in Kern County secured with tamper resistant seals and over 60 in-person poll sites monitored 24/7.

Adam Clark with the Kern County Elections Division told 17 News, “This election specifically, you’re able to drop off your ballot without the envelope.”

Clark said the first results come in at 8 p.m. a little after polls close. The results are published every two hours until all the ballots are in. The results will be updated every Tuesday and Friday.

“There’s been no hiccups with this election,” Clark said. “I think that the past few elections have really helped the staff be prepared for today and it’s been a smooth process so far.”

Horn said he saw only one special election in his lifetime, but it doesn’t make it any less important.

“Hey, it’s a different life right now,” said Horn. “This is what we gotta deal with. We want the most important people in that place and I think it’s important that we maintain and keep the Special Election available as needed.”

Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m.

