Voters in Boston sound off on ‘shocking’ Trump verdict

As Americans reacted to the historic news of former president Donald Trump’s conviction Thursday, voters in Boston

Trump was found guilty of more than 30 charges in relation to a hush-money case out of New York.

Boston 25 spoke with 12 voters in Boston on Thursday. All of which explained this was a ruling they expected.

“Good news for us and our families and the country,” said one potential voter outside Government Center Thursday.

Another added, “It’s great to see there are some areas where the rule of law still functions.”

Hugo Torres, a California resident, landed in Boston Thursday to the news of Trump’s felony conviction.

“It’s still shocking. My main worry is how that’s going to affect the election,” said Torres. “I think there’s got to be a small number of people that aren’t going to support him anymore, not only because it was a crime, but morally wrong. He paid off a pornstar!”

Roughly 1 in 5 people were willing to voice an opinion regarding the ruling out of New York.

Only one resident disagreed with the ruling.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” said Abraham from Boston. “I think it’s made up.”

Abraham told us he only disagrees with the ruling and doesn’t support Trump.

Two pedestrians did express their support for President Trump, but they were unwilling to speak on camera.

