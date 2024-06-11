Voters back new Wellsville athletics pavilion, clearing way for $3.3 million project

It has been an historic 72 hours or so for Wellsville Central School athletics.

Two days after the Lady Lions wrapped up the school’s first ever New York State softball title on Saturday, district voters Monday approved spending another $1.2 million on a new athletics pavilion for Wellsville interscholastic sports teams. The capital project passed, 295-150.

The district said the Wellsville Board of Education is poised to accept the vote totals at a meeting Tuesday night, making the results official.

Monday’s vote clears the way for construction of a $3.3 million pavilion at the athletics complex behind the Wellsville Elementary School.

What the Wellsville Athletics Pavilion Project will entail

Home to the Wellsville Lions football, soccer, baseball and track and field programs, the new pavilion will include an updated, centralized concession area, additional restrooms, athletic storage space, a multi-use team room and locker rooms, as well as a baseball press box.

A new access road assures there will be no in-season disruptions.

"We are thrilled with the project’s approval," said Wellsville Superintendent Dave Foster. "This project promises to bring considerable benefits, including adding ADA-accessible bathrooms at the baseball field level, a plan for demolishing the current building, and addressing the erosion issue along the side of the turf field where the facility will be located."

It took three public votes over two years to get all the project funding authorized.

A new $2.1 million athletics pavilion was okayed by voters in 2022, but the price of the project went up in the intervening year, necessitating Monday’s capital project vote. An earlier attempt to pass the additional money was turned down by voters in 2023.

The turf field at the Wellsville elementary school is currently torn up for resurfacing, exposing the crushed stone that sits beneath. The pavilion that will be replaced following the results of Monday's vote can be seen at left.

What comes next for new Wellsville athletics pavilion

The school district will begin advertising for bids next week, Foster said. Bids are expected to be awarded at an Aug. 6 school board meeting, with construction beginning shortly after that. If everything proceeds as scheduled, the building should be ready for occupancy by February 2025, officials said.

The project expense will have no impact on district taxpayers, officials said. Foster said financing is through voter-approved capital reserve and the expected use of fund equity.

"We are committed to maintaining a transparent process and will keep all stakeholders informed throughout the various phases," Foster said.

