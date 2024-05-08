Voters approve Rudyard Area Schools bond proposal

RUDYARD — Voters approved a $3 million bond renewal proposal for Rudyard Area Schools in the May 7 election by a slim margin.

Voters in Rudyard, Dafter, Kinross and Trout Lake townships approved a millage of .70 mills for nine years, coming out to an annual millage of 2.24 mills.

Unofficial results show the proposal passed with 308 yes votes to 289 no votes.

The funds will go towards several items, mostly focusing on increasing school security by upgrading and remodeling entryways. A portion of the funds will also go towards building new rooms within the school to be used for a tuition-based daycare program for local families.

The exact language of the ballot reads: "Shall Rudyard Area Schools, Chippewa and Mackinac counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed $3,100,000 and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to the school building, including for secure entryways; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the school building, including for school security; acquiring and installing instructional technology; and preparing, developing, and improving the site?"

