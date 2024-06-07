Voters approve funding boost for Smyrna schools, by 22 votes

The referendum was for one school.

Earlier this spring, Smyrna School District turned to voters for additional funding needed on several capital projects approved back in 2021 — as market pressure had inflated costs previously outlined — as well as to keep up with new operating costs throughout the system. They were rejected in March.

Come this week, a revised referendum hit the polls.

That adjusted request made no mention of previous supports, like expanding and converting Clayton Intermediate School to Clayton Middle School and expanding North Elementary, nor operating expenses like constables, mental health supports, salaries and tech enhancements. It was one ask: Securing the local share, or just over $4.1 million , in funding needed to build a new intermediate school.

That 600-student school would look to answer classroom-capacity needs. Without that boosted funding, ensuring the state's 77% contribution, the district would fail to move forward.

Voters said yes.

The site of the planned school for fourth and fifth graders in Smyrna is on the west side of Rabbit Chase Lane, across from Sunnyside Elementary, south of Sunnyside Road.

With just 22 votes making the difference, Smyrna voters approved the boost, according to unofficial results. Debt-service payments will be spread over a 20-year cycle, the amount per average property owner hovering around $17 a year, for the first five years. Then the amount will gradually decrease, until reaching about $9.99 in 2044.

If reassessments are on the mind: Most districts also say they will remain "revenue neutral" after reassessments and following adjustments. Per state law, districts are capped at a 10% provision for additional revenue.

The district said the two other construction projects — North Elementary renovation and Clayton Intermediate addition — actually went out to bid with "favorable results," meaning the projects will fall within amounts previously approved.

Delaware referendum elections in 2024

This year has already seen eight elections on boosting public school funding.

February saw nearly 4 out of every 5 Brandywine voters approve an operational ask. Next, Red Clay voters loudly approved operation and capital-project requests at about 71% each, just one day before Colonial's would do the same. Then, come March, Smyrna and Cape Henlopen schools saw requests rejected. Next, Appoquinimink got voters to reconsider a second-chance referendum in April.

Cape's next attempt failed yet again, while Smyrna saw a different result this week.

