Voters approve Char-Em ISD special education millage

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Voters approved the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District's special education millage for another four years of funding during Tuesday's election.

Voters in Charlevoix, Emmet, and parts of Antrim and Cheboygan counties were asked to approve a 1.4606 millage request for special education funding throughout the ISD.

Unofficial results show 7,019 yes votes were cast and 3,887 no votes.

Specialized transportation and trained staff ensure students with disabilities are transported safely each school day across the Char-Em ISD region.

The Emmet County Clerk's unofficial election results listed the item as passing with 3,601 yes votes and 1,863 no votes.

In Charlevoix County, voters passed the item with 2,709 yes votes and 1,576 no votes, according to the unofficial election summary report from the Charlevoix County Clerk.

According to unofficial election results from the Cheboygan County Clerk, the item passed with 117 yes votes and 79 no votes.

The request was approved in Antrim County as well, with unofficial results bringing in 592 yes votes and 369 no votes.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local breaking news coverage

The millage has been approved every four years since 1980. According to a press release from the ISD, the millage brings in about $10.3 million per year.

The previous renewal expired at the end of 2023, meaning that the request was written as an increase instead of a renewal.

Money brought in from the millage helps run special education services for schools within the Char-Em ISD, including reimbursing districts for special education programming, funding specialized training for teachers, to provide special transportation and more.

Special education programs offered through the ISD run with the support of local, state and federal grants as well.

— Contact reporter Karly Graham at kgraham@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KarlyGrahamJRN.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Voters approve Char-Em ISD special education millage