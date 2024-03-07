Voter turnout in Oklahoma continues to decline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Super Tuesday showed the results everyone was expecting— President Joe Biden winning the Democratic Primary, and former President Donald Trump winning the Republican Primary.

It also showed a decline in voter turnout for one voting party.

Republican voter turnout was up nearly 6,000 votes from 2020, but Democratic voter turnout fell nearly 70%, something experts say can swing local elections.

“We have seen elections decided by just a handful of votes,” said Misha Mohr, Public Information Officer with the State Election Board. “That means it’s extremely important for voters to get out and cast their ballots.”

Every vote counts is a phrase that is echoed, but often ignored. It is something that could swing a decision at the polls.

“I think sometimes people get caught up with some of the larger elections, the state, the federal elections, and they forget that those local elections really do have a direct impact not only on you, the voter, but on your community as well,” Mohr said.

Oklahoma Super Tuesday 2024 election results

However, the question remains, why does voter turnout continue to decline? There are plenty of speculations but Mohr says the biggest reason is lack of knowledge on how to vote, where to vote and when.

“So, sometimes we hear from voters who say, well, I didn’t know there was an election coming up or I didn’t find out until the last minute or I’m so busy, I just don’t have time to get out on Election Day,” Mohr said.

“Do the research if you need a sample ballot,” Mohr said. “You can certainly call your county election board, and the state election board will be happy to email a sample ballot to you.”

If you have a hard time keeping up with election dates, the state has you covered.

You can sign up for email or text reminders, or even just sign up for an absentee ballot, which in Oklahoma requires no reason for the ballot request.

