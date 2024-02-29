Voter registration deadline coming up for April elections

Feb. 29—The registration deadline to vote in the April 2, 2024, board of education elections at Allen Public Schools, Asher Public Schools, Byng Public Schools, Vanoss Public Schools and the Roff City Council General election will be March 4, 2024, according to Pontotoc County Election Board.

Paula Christian, election board secretary, said people must be U.S. citizens and at least 17 and a half to apply for voter registration, although people must be 18 to vote. Applications must be received by the election board or postmarked by midnight March 4.

Applications postmarked after that will still be accepted but not processed until after the April 2 elections. Applications also may be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.

Those who apply will be notified when their applications have been processed, and approved voters will get a new voter identification card in the mail. Some may get a letter saying why they weren't accepted. Those who don't receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should then contact the Election Board.

The Pontotoc County Election Board reminds voters that applications must be approved in order for people to vote. Registered voters who have moved to Pontotoc County from another county or state will need to complete a new voter registration application in order to vote in elections in Pontotoc County. If somebody moved within the county and need to update their address, that can be done using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or by completing a Voter Registration Application, which can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.

People also can complete a form at the election board, and most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries have applications upon request.

The Pontotoc County Election Board is located at 131 W 13th in Ada and is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the election board at (580) 332-4534 or at pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov.

