Voter redistricting: US Supreme Court to hear third key case of term

For as long as the 27th Congressional District in Texas has been embroiled in litigation over whether it was racially gerrymandered, Nick Gilby has been working on Democratic Party campaigns there. Those seven years, he says, have been “like banging your head against a wall to see if you can move it.”

“He wins 60 percent of the vote or more every time, regardless of who the candidate is,” adds Mr. Gilby, referring to former Rep. Blake Farenthold, the Republican who held the seat from 2010 until he resigned earlier this month amid sexual harassment allegations and an ongoing ethics investigation.

Gilby’s frustrations are shared by William Whitford, a Democratic voter in Wisconsin, and John Benisek, a Republican voter in Maryland. There’s also Lorraine Petrosky, a Democratic voter in Pennsylvania, and Ersla Phelps, a Democratic voter in North Carolina. All four have told the United States Supreme Court this year that they feel, for various reasons, disenfranchised. Their state legislatures, they argue, redrew their district in a way that means their vote no longer matters.

Recommended: How much do you know about the US Constitution? A quiz.

In a year marked by several potentially landmark decisions, the most significant could be in the trio of gerrymandering cases the high court has reviewed – the last of which is being argued Tuesday.

Gerrymandering, the strategic redrawing of political district maps to advantage a candidate or party, is more than two centuries old. But with the rise of big data and advanced computing, gerrymandering has never been easier or more effective, experts warn, and is only expected to get more sophisticated. If the justices don’t establish new guardrails, the 2020 Census – and a new round of redistricting – will bring “a festival of copycat gerrymandering the likes of which this country has never seen,” a lawyer for Mr. Whitford told the Supreme Court last October.

The Supreme Court has responded. On Tuesday, the justices will return to the well-trodden issue of racial gerrymandering – where a district is found to be unlawful because it was drawn in a way that harms the voting power of minorities. Perhaps more strikingly, they also took the rare step this term of hearing two cases concerning partisan gerrymandering, one by Republicans in Wisconsin and one by Democrats in Maryland. It is legal, to a degree, for legislatures to redraw districts in a way that benefits them. Wary of becoming over-involved in local politics, the high court in the past has been reluctant to weigh in on when and how the exercise of redistricting ceases to pass constitutional muster.

But with another census less than two years away, “this could be the final word the court says this decade on redistricting,” says Michael Li, a senior counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School.

“It’s going to be a blockbuster term for redistricting cases, running the gamut from race to politics,” he adds. “They clearly want to do something. Exactly what that looks like we’ll find out.”

Every new round of redistricting involves a certain degree of partisan gerrymandering: The majority party in a state has a right to redraw political maps in a way that benefits them – up to a point. While the Supreme Court in both 1985 and 2004 acknowledged that redistricting can be so partisan as to become unconstitutional, on both occasions the justices said they couldn’t identify where that line is and what the remedy would be.

PARTISAN GERRYMANDERING

The court took another look at the issue this term with Gill v. Whitford, a case concerning the statewide political map approved by Republicans in the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2011.

In the 2012 election, Republicans won 60 of the 99 seats in the Wisconsin Assembly despite only winning 47 percent of the statewide vote. In 2014 they won 63 seats with 57 percent of the vote, and in 2016 they won 64 seats with about 53 percent of the vote. In a 2-to-1 decision, a three-judge federal district court panel found the redistricting plan unconstitutional, writing that the 2011 map “secured for Republicans a lasting Assembly majority [such that] in any likely electoral scenario, the number of Republican seats would not drop below 50 percent.”

When the Supreme Court heard arguments in the case, the justices seemed to agree that partisan gerrymandering is, as Justice Samuel Alito phrased it, “distasteful.” But they seemed to agree on little else after that.