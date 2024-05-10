Voter Guide 2024: Read primary candidates’ answers before you head to polls in Boise area

The Idaho Statesman has compiled an election guide to the May 2024 primary election featuring survey answers from candidates in all contested races. Below, you can click on each link to find the information on the individual races.

The election is May 21.

To find your legislative district, click here.

Legislative districts

District 10: Senate, House A Republicans (all others uncontested)

District 11: Senate, House A, House B Republicans (all others uncontested)

District 12: Senate, House A Republicans (all others uncontested)

District 13: Senate, House B Republicans (all others uncontested)

District 14: No contested races

District 15: House B Democrats (all others uncontested)

District 16: Senate, House B Democrats (all others uncontested)

District 17: No contested races





District 18: No contested races

District 19: No contested races

District 20: Senate Republicans (all others uncontested)

District 21: Senate and House A Republicans (all others uncontested)

District 22: House B Republicans (all others unopposed)

County offices

Ada County Commission

Canyon County Commission and Prosecuting Attorney

Federal offices

U.S. House