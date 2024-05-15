(Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Want to know what will be on your election ballot?

A new voter guide for North Dakota’s elections is now available on the League of Women Voters’ Vote411 website.

Enter your address, and the website will put together the complete list of candidates and measures you can expect to see at the polls June 11.

It also includes candidates’ answers to a handful of questions about their platforms. Those in the race for governor of North Dakota, for example, were asked for their views on abortion, housing, the economy and more.

Not all candidates have responded to outreach from the organization, but the North Dakota League of Women Voters is working harder than ever to fill in the blanks, said President Barbara Headrick.

“We have volunteers contacting more candidates trying to get more responses,” she said.

Forum Communications is cosponsoring the effort, she added.

“If you see a candidate that you would like to have answer questions and they haven’t answered questions, please contact them directly,” Headrick said. “That does help us.”

Vote411 also pools other information about voting in North Dakota, including:

Election dates

How to vote early or absentee

Voter identification requirements

Who can vote in North Dakota

Voting locations

Vote411, a nonpartisan initiative, was launched in 2006 by the League of Women Voters’ Education Fund. Find out more at www.vote411.org.

The post Vote411 guide highlights candidates, issues on North Dakota primary ballot appeared first on North Dakota Monitor.