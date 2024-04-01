Vote for York County's Student of the Week: 6 outstanding students nominated

Introducing a new feature in the York Daily Record and Evening Sun: Student of the Week!

Each week, York County school districts have the opportunity to nominate high school students whose hard work deserves recognition.

We will provide brief bios of each nominee's accomplishments, and our readers can vote on who they think should be recognized.

Submissions must come from school officials, so if you know a student whose good work deserves recognition, reach out to teachers or administrators and encourage them to nominate your student.

Vote for your choice in the poll below. Voting opens at 5 a.m. Monday, April 1 and closes at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 4.

This week's nominees:

Ty Biser, a senior at Central York High School, has been named a National Merit Scholarship finalist. Ty has been offered 100% out-of-state tuition coverage at Florida State University, one of his top college choices, among several other financial award offers. He is the only senior at Central York to receive the designation this year, and one of only 7,140 students nationwide to receive this scholarship funding.

Miguel Proa Blanco, a senior at Hanover High School, is ranked in the top five in his class. He has scored a 5 on the many Advanced Placement courses he has taken at Hanover High School. He enjoys the camaraderie of the tennis team. He forms close alliances with his friends, he is very fun to be around, and he has earned the respect of the students and staff.

James Foley, a senior at South Western High School, qualified for the PMEA State Music Festival in Erie, Pa. April 17-20. James qualified through his talented bassoon playing. James was also recently named Mr. Mini-THON at SWHS through a talent competition that raised money for the 2024 Mini-THON event, and he had a key role in the spring production of "SpongeBob the Musical."

Neva Kirk Jadric is an 11th grade student at York Academy Regional Charter School. She is a brilliant young lady and most recently won Grand Champion of the York-Adams Science & Engineering Fair. She will be traveling to Los Angeles in May to compete internationally at ISEF.

Angel Filpo Nunez, a student at William Penn Senior High School, consistently distinguishes himself as an exemplary student, with outstanding grades across all subjects. He demonstrates exceptional leadership skills through his involvement in various extracurricular activities, including YCCOSP, Harvest of Blessing Volunteer, FUNIMI/Fundacion Divina Misericordia Volunteer, Taekwondo Junior Instructor at YMCA, Track and Field, and Off-road bike racing.

Gabrielle Williams, a senior at Kennard Dale High School, is the top-ranked student in her class and is currently completing an internship with the NSA. Besides her academic excellence, she has also used her artistic talents to design a book cover for a local writer.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Vote for York County PA Student of the Week