Vote for York County's Student of the Week: Five top students in the running

Here's your chance to vote for the York Daily Record and Evening Sun Student of the Week!

Each week, York County school districts have the opportunity to nominate high school students whose hard work deserves recognition.

We will provide brief bios of each nominee's accomplishments, and our readers can vote on who they think should be recognized.

Submissions must come from school officials, so if you know a student whose good work deserves recognition, reach out to teachers or administrators and encourage them to nominate your student.

Vote for your choice in the poll below. Voting opens at 5 a.m. Monday, April 8 and closes at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 11.

This week's nominees:

Kayla Henderson, a senior at South Western High School, is an inspiring student who personifies resilience. She is one of only 106 students in the U.S. to be selected as a recipient of the Horatio Alger National Scholarship. Kayla is a Lenfest scholar and a Questbridge finalist as well. She ranks in the top 2% of her graduating class. She is a standout in sports as she recently finished third in the state in wrestling and was also named as a captain of the team.

Ethan Mickey, a sophomore at York Academy, recently completed his 10th grade Personal Project where he built a "Buddy Bench" for the Lower School. He installed the Buddy Bench on the playground so that students who needed a friend to play with could be identified and invited to play.

David Smith, a junior at Kennard-Dale High School, is extremely hard-working every day. He is unfailingly kind and thoughtful to seemingly everyone at all times. His teachers nominated him because he is responsible, enthusiastic, and one of the hardest-working students.

Ranessa Taylor, a senior at William Penn Senior High School, received an award at the annual African-American Love Feast and is a Community Opportunity Scholarship Program student at York College. She is already taking classes at the college as a dual enrollment student. She is involved with music, theater, academics and more.

Emma Walker, a senior at Hanover High School, is a wonderful, brillant and personable young lady who exemplifies the school's mission statement "Committed to Excellence." She is currently ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2024. She served as an Ambassador for the Washington Youth Summit this past summer. She is the Vice President of the National Honor Society and the Treasurer of the Key Club. She will be taking her talents to Texas A&M this fall to study animal science."

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Vote for York County PA's Student of the Week