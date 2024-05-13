Vote for York County Student of the Week: Honoring hard-working students

Here's your chance to vote for the York Daily Record and Evening Sun Student of the Week!

Each week, York County school districts have the opportunity to nominate high school students whose hard work deserves recognition.

We will provide brief bios of each nominee's accomplishments, and our readers can vote on who they think should be recognized.

Submissions must come from school officials, so if you know a student whose good work deserves recognition, reach out to teachers or administrators and encourage them to nominate your student.

Vote for your choice in the poll below. Voting opens at 5 a.m. Monday, May 13 and closes at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

This week's nominees:

Juliana Burnside, a senior at South Western High School, is the epitome of grace and poise. She has always been wise beyond her years and seeks to make the world around her a better place. She serves as Student Council Vice President. Well-respected by her peers, she shows initiative, follows through, and fills in the gaps where needed. She spearheads Mr. Mini-THON every February - organizing a show to help raise money for Four Diamonds Foundation. Class Office Vice President. Homecoming Queen. Juliana is a quiet but hard-working leader in multiple leadership positions in the high school. Despite her busy schedule and many responsibilities, she is always smiling and full of joy.

Jake Goolsby, a sophomore at Kennard-Dale High School, is a well-rounded student involved in various philanthropic projects to help the local community. He is currently involved in the Empowering Minds Leadership Program with The Baltimore Hunger Project. Jake is an excellent student who is highly involved in both school and community organizations.

Allison Patera, a senior at York Catholic, is a Distinguished Honor Roll student who will graduate in the Top 5 of her class. She is president of the Spanish Club and co-president of the Art Club and D&D Club. She is also involved in Student Ambassadors, Student Council, National Honor Society, Anime Club, Stage Crew, Costume Crew, Musical Cast, Diversity Club, Girls Who Code, and Stewards of the Earth. Away from school, she has been president and vice president of 4-H, Assistant Stage Manager at the Susquehanna Stage, Camp Counselor at Nixon Park, and involved with Creative York. Allison plans to attend Loyola University of Maryland to study Film, Media Arts, & Linguistics.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Vote for York County PA Student of the Week