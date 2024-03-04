Vote for the winner of the high school Student of the Week in The Patriot Ledger

Here are this week's nominees for Student of the Week. Nominations come from high school staff members. But you, our readers, make the decision in our poll found at the bottom of this story. Look for our newest poll each Monday morning. We're proud to highlight the achievements of high school students. This feature is similar to our Athlete of the Week.

Gianna Cycan, 14, of Hanson, is a freshman at South Shore Vocational Technical High School. Gianna is a successful academic student; excels in her program of study, Manufacturing Engineering Technology; and is only the third student in South Shore history to reach the New England wrestling tournament. Gianna was part of the girls wrestling team that was the state runner-up for the MIAA Division 3 tournament. Gianna was also recently named a Mayflower Athletic Conference All-Star.

Victoria Dolan, 17, a senior at Hull High School, has written over 100 articles in a very short span of time for the Hingham Journal, the South Shore Conservatory Blog, Headliners in Education and the Hull Times. She is tied for second in her class with a weighted grade point average of 4.52, and it is within reach for her to be the valedictorian of the Class of 2024. Victoria is taking six Advanced Placement courses. She earned the Massachusetts Educational Theatre Guild excellence in acting award at the regional level, and she has multiple perfect scores in Mock Trial. She has been a member of theatre, student government and systemic leadership for younger students in her church for all four years of her high school career.

Votes are unlimited. Voting closes on Thursday, March 7, at noon. Emailed votes will not be counted. Is your school interested in nominating someone? A school staff member should email studentoftheweek@patriotledger.com for more information.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: VOTE: South Shore High School Student of the Week for March 4-7, 2024