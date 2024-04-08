Vote for the winner of the high school Student of the Week in The Patriot Ledger

Here are this week's nominees for Student of the Week. Nominations come from high school staff members. But you, our readers, make the decision in our poll found at the bottom of this story. Look for our newest poll each Monday morning. We're proud to highlight the achievements of high school students. This feature is similar to our Athlete of the Week.

Avery Burke, 18, a senior at Rockland High School, is Southeastern Massachusetts Association of Student Councils president and helped create a partnership with the Dana Farber Cancer Center that resulted in six community service projects to assist cancer patients, including the donation of over 200 care baskets to patients undergoing chemotherapy, making over 1,000 cards to send to patients and 100 sweatshirts.As Key Club Vice President, she led a coat drive for local homeless shelters, led a book drive for kids in local elementary schools for the holidays and led a charity drive for local women and children shelters to donate basic necessities to women and children in need. As one of the regional presidents on the Massachusetts Association of Student Councils xxecutive board, she helped organize and led three unified bocce tournaments partnered with Special Olympics Massachusetts across the state.

Gabriela DeAlmeida, 18, a senior at South Shore Vocational Technical High School from Hanover, is a student in the Digital Visual Communication program at SST. She is a skilled graphic designer, heading up the design and completion of the Class of 2024’s yearbook. Gabriela has also been an active athlete, as a member of the soccer and track and field programs. She will be attending Curry College next year.

Steve Lara, 17, a junior at Quincy High School, works hard in class and is always happy to help other students work through a question or explain course concepts during group activities. During a recent unit on The Great Depression, Steve helped a number of students better understand how the stock market works. Outside of the classroom, Steve is always quick to volunteer – he helped build the Christmas Parade float, is a huge part of the backstage/tech crew for the drama program and has helped to participate in and produce videos for advisory.

Votes are unlimited. Voting closes on Thursday, April 11, at noon. Emailed votes will not be counted. Is your school interested in nominating someone? A school staff member should email studentoftheweek@patriotledger.com for more information.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: VOTE: South Shore High School Student of the Week, April 8-11, 2024