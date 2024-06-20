Vote on TCAPS bond request nears

Jun. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools is asking voters to consider a bond proposal on Aug. 6.

The request calls for no increase over the current levy of 3.1 mills that voters approved in 2018.

The funds for that bond have been almost fully allocated, TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said.

"We've had the same bond millage rate, which is 40% lower than the state average, which is 5.4 mills," VanWagoner said. "I think that's a reflection of our team being fiscally responsible. ...

"To sum it up, we've been saying that the proposal is all about keeping our kids safe, warm, and dry," he wrote in a recent press release.

There's a reason for his reference to safe, warm and dry, since the $180 million that would be raised over the next eight to 10 years would be intended to pay for upgrades to infrastructure, such as replacing 26 boilers and 260 heat pumps, and replacing roofs — about 800,000 square feet of them — on nine buildings.

Some of the highlighted projects are:

* Renovations and reconstruction at Central Grade School

* Safety and security upgrades, such as entrance vestibules and cameras.

* Facility improvements to all schools.

* Technology upgrades.

* Bus replacements.

Near the top of the fix-it list is Central Grade School, 301 Seventh St. The 101-year-old building serves 500 students.

In addition to aging infrastructures, the plan also includes 35,000-square-feet of instructional enhancements for music and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programs.

VanWagoner said this plan was based on input from the community after 17 focus groups with residents took place — as well as 2,000 responses to surveys were received.

The surveys asked students, parents, and community members to identify project priorities for the next three to five years: 65.4% percent said the No. 1 priority is safety and security, with aging facility upgrades following at 61.5%.

And 61.1% said the bond proposal should include improvements to Central Grade School.

Then, a couple of months ago, a group of parents and community members formed the "Yes for Kids" Committee.

"As TCAPS moms, parents, and citizens, we are asking the community to say 'yes' in August to keep our kids safe and thriving with the proper equipment and enhanced learning spaces while preserving a historic part of our community," Sara McCauley and Megan Brown wrote in a statement about the group's support for the bond request.

"These truly are needs, not wants," their statement said.

Brown said this is a non-partisan group that prioritizes the essentials. "We've generally seen a strong supportive response to the proposal," she said. "But, of course, you may encounter the anti-tax group.

"My response to them would be that taxes are a sign of what your priorities are ... We don't want our kids having to wear their jackets in class."

Traverse Connect announced it supports the TCAPS bond proposal, which is in the community's best interests.

"Quality education and school facilities are critical community assets for attracting and retaining talent," the organization said in a statement. "The regional business community depends on TCAPS continuing to provide safe schools with advanced educational facilities and technology equipment to support our region's families and provide a high quality of life for generations to come."

"Their support confirms that our business leaders see the value in investing in our kids; it's a downpayment on northern Michigan's future," Brown said.

In February, the TCAPS Board of Education authorized the district to place the proposal on the August ballot.

More information is available at the district's website. Early voting will start in July.

Editor's note: Language around the request in the headline and story was updated June 20 to reflect the district's informational position.