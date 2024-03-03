Vote this Super Tuesday. Make your voice heard

Vote this Super Tuesday. We’ll say it again: Vote on or before March 5.

Why?

Because a number of consequential races – local, statewide and national are underway and your voice counts in deciding the future of the Coachella Valley.

It’s not about who or what you choose to vote for, it’s obligation. Whether you are voting by mail, in person or still need to register, for help in how to participate in this fundamental civic responsibility, see our “how to” vote guide at the bottom of this editorial.

This will be the second Super Tuesday for California following a 2020 rule change giving voters in the most populous state greater influence over primaries after years of late-June elections when presidential nominations were often already secured.

California is a state with a massive delegate count: A Republican Party rule change approved in 2023 promises all 169 of California's delegates to any Republican candidate amassing over half of primary votes, with former President Donald Trump expected to bag almost all California counties in a winner-take-all scenario.

California uses a top-two system, allowing voters to throw their support behind any candidate regardless of party, leaving the top two vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, to advance to the general election.

So, what’s at stake?

The high-profile U.S. Senate race continues to be hot, particularly as it’s a race with no incumbent.

The candidates hope to fill the late-Dianne Feinstein's seat, which she held for 30 years until her death in October, and is currently held by Gov. Gavin Newsom's appointee Laphonza Butler.

The top four candidates in the closely watched race include Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee and Katie Porter, and Republican former baseball player Steve Garvey, who is a Coachella Valley local.

Locally, voters will be voting for a new District 36 assemblymember. District 36 includes Coachella, Indio, all of Imperial County and a sliver of eastern San Bernardino County.

Who's running to replace Eduardo Garcia in Assembly District 36?

It’s a crowded field with seven candidates: Jose "Joey" Acuña Jr. (Democrat); Waymond Fermon (Democrat); Edgard Garcia (Democrat); Jeff Gonzalez (Republican); Kalin Morse (Republican); Tomas Oliva (Democrat); Eric L. Rodriguez (Democrat).

If you’re a younger voter or first time voter, who you elect in the primaries and then the general election will impact your future – whether it’s the future of climate, education, immigration, infrastructure, you name it – we look to you as the next generation of voters who will place responsible leaders in elected positions.

Kudos to the State of California for its accessible vote by mail system and kudos to Riverside County for implementing a system that lets you know your ballot has been received once you vote.

How to vote:

To check your registration status, visit registertovote.ca.gov.

If you are registering or re-registering less than 15 days before an election—Feb. 20 or later— you will need to complete same-day voter registration, and must request your ballot in person at your county elections office or polling location.

Riverside County voter info: https://voteinfo.net/

Find your polling location: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place

Early voting and vote-by-mail ballot drop-off locations: https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/

Same day voter registration: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/same-day-reg

Your can also check out our “how to” vote guide:

California 2024 election guide: Local voter information (desertsun.com)

Make your voice heard – Vote this Super Tuesday.

Editor’s note: Desert Sun Editorial Board member Terria Smith did not participate in this editorial.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Vote this Super Tuesday. Make your voice heard