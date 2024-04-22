Vote for The State Journal-Register Student of the Week for April 22-26

Voting for The State Journal-Register Student of the Week is now open after principals and administrators from local and area schools put forth another three nominations.

The students were nominated based on academic achievement, leadership, citizenship, character, public service and participation in clubs and activities.

We publish a list of Student of the Week nominees every Monday morning at sj-r.com and in print on Tuesday. Voting closes at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The Student of the Week winner is announced online Friday and in print Sunday.

Here are the April 22-26 nominees:

JT Alexander, North Mac

JT Alexander

Alexander is a senior at North Mac High School.

He is a member of National Honor Society and the basketball team. He is a part of the student leadership team, serving as an advisor to administration on ways to improve curriculum, attendance and school culture.

Alexander will attend Loras College this fall and play basketball.

North Mac principal Molly Uhe-Edmonds nominated Alexander.

Canon Bruce, Rochester

Canon Bruce

Bruce is a senior at Rochester High School and carries a 4.810 grade point average (weighted). He has achieved high honor roll all four years at Rochester.

Bruce is an Illinois State Scholar, member of the National Honor Society and Central State Eight Conference Academic All-Conference. He was a starter on the Rockets' Class 4A state football championship team and a varsity basketball player.

He will attend Vanderbilt University in the fall and major in biomedical engineering.

Rochester principal Jeff Reed nominated Bruce.

Macy Quinn, Brown Co.

Macy Quinn

Quinn is a senior at Brown County High School.

Quinn's English teacher, Jenny Zimmerman, said she is "a young woman of quiet insights" and "noteworthy for her work ethic."

"Whether in the classroom, collaborating with peers, working on a project for the student council or assisting customers at her part-time job," Zimmerman added, "Macy is someone others know they can count on to make a meaningful contribution."

