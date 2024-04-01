Vote for The State Journal-Register Student of the Week for April 1-5

Voting for The State Journal-Register Student of the Week is now open after principals and administrators from local and area schools put forth another four nominations.

The students were nominated based on academic achievement, leadership, citizenship, character, public service and participation in clubs and activities.

We publish a list of Student of the Week nominees every Monday morning at sj-r.com and in print on Tuesday. Voting closes at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The Student of the Week is announced online Friday and in print Sunday.

Here are the April 1-5 nominees.

Addysen Butler, Rochester

Butler is a senior at Rochester High School where she carries a 4.336 grade point average (weighted), said principal Jeff Reed.

She has achieved High Honor Roll all four years at Rochester.

Butler is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Central State Eight Conference Academic All-Conference, student council and varsity cheerleading.

Emma Fairless, Franklin

Fairless is a junior at Franklin High School.

She runs cross country and is in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois program. Fairless is also very involved with the youth group at First Christian Church in Jacksonville.

Fairless "is always positive and encourages others to succeed," stated teacher Cindy Robinson. "Even though she is soft spoken, her words are heartfelt and strong."

Tyler Hall, Lanphier

Hall is ranked No. 1 in his senior class at Lanphier High School in Springfield.

Hall plays in the school band and is a member of National Honor Society and Spirit Club. He plans to major in engineering.

Hall was nominated by post secondary coach Scott Metzke.

Maxwell Perry, Brown Co.

Brown County High School senior Maxwell Perry plays an important role in many of the school's activities said his nominator and principal, Pollee Craven.

Perry is a student-athlete, a member of the FFA and the Brown Schuyler CEO Program.

Craven said Perry can also be found working behind the scenes for the school's drama productions, "helping to keep the technical aspects running smoothly."

