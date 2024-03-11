Vote: StarNews Student of the Week March 11-15

The latest nominations for the StarNews Student of the Week are in, and now it's time for you to pick the best of the best.

Voting is open until noon on Thursday, March 14.

Participating high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic achievement and made a difference in their schools and communities.

We will announce a winner Friday, March 15.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list.

And the nominees for the week of March 11 are:

Banks Dunn, Cape Fear Academy

Leigh Ann Hodges, director of college counseling, nominated Banks Dunn, a sophomore. Hodges noted Dunn is an “exceptionally talented engineer with a passion for coding and robotics.” He is taking AP courses in mathematics and computer science. Currently, he has leadership role within the school’s robotics team where Hodges says he demonstrates team spirit and technical abilities. “This year, Banks played a crucial role in the conceptualization and execution of the robot's intake system, as well as contributing significantly to its overall design,” she wrote. “His exceptional problem-solving abilities enable him to navigate and resolve complex challenges with remarkable efficiency and creativity.” She added that in addition to his technical skills, Dunn’s innovative thinking and dedication to his projects “make him a standout student in every classroom.”

Britton Hart, Hoggard High School

Britton is a student athlete who's performing well in class and on the track team. He’s also doing community service and just earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Coach Schatz, who nominated Britton, says it is impressive that Britton is "managing his time well and keeping his grades up all while participating in athletics and completing his Eagle Scout project."

Keela Johnson, Isaac Bear Early College High School

Principal Ronald Villines Jr. nominated Keela Johnson, a sophomore, saying she “always has a positive attitude” and pushes herself to “become better and stronger” academically. “She works diligently throughout her time at school, asks quality questions of the teachers, and turns in all of her assignments on time,” Villines wrote. He added Johnson is “focused on learning, is always thoughtful in her responses and tries to get the most out of the lessons” in class. “Issac Bear sophomore teachers express their gratitude for having a student who encompasses all of the qualities of a successful Isaac Bear Student,” Villines added.

Danielle Porcaro, Wilmington Early College High School

Principal Regina Wooten nominated Danielle Porcaro noting she is a “kind-hearted student who is always caught doing something good.” “This past week, I observed her holding the door open for her peers, providing support to others, and embracing her educational opportunity at the Early College,” Wooten wrote, adding Porcaro deserves to be the student of the week because she thinks of others instead of putting herself first. “This is a quality that we can all strive to have,” Wooten wrote.

Brandon Szczech, Ashley High School

Principal Michael Perez nominated Brandon Szczech, a junior, who plays the euphonium and was recently selected to represent Ashley High School and New Hanover County Schools in the North Carolina 11th-12th Grade All-State Honors Band. Szczech is a member of the Ashley Screaming Eagles Marching Band, the wind ensemble, the pit orchestra, the choir, and is the equipment manager for the band. “Brandon is an honors student with a 3.63 GPA and is an incredible musician and person according to band director Robert Parker,” Perez wrote.

Chandlor Smith, Career Readiness Academy at Mosley

Diane Whitford, the career readiness counselor at Mosley, nominated Chandlor Smith, a junior, writing he is “academically strong” and “well-liked by all of the students and staff.” Smith currently serves as a Mosley Ambassador, supporting the school at open houses, school visitations, and tutoring. Whitford noted Smith is also a member of the school’s math team, volunteers to feed the homeless and helps those who need employment find jobs. “He is an unselfish individual who is a leader among his peers with unquestionable integrity,” Whitford wrote. When he’s not in school, Smith is employed part time and enjoys a variety of activities, including working out, playing soccer, and working on automobiles. He hopes to pursue a career in management and entrepreneurship. “Chandlor is a well-rounded individual, and we are honored to recommend him for Student of the Week,” Whitford concluded.

Jordan Thomas, West Brunswick High School

Jordan Thomas, a sophomore, was nominated by his journalism teacher Anna Saunders. She noted Thomas serves as sports editor for the student newspaper, an anchor for the news journalism class and is lined up to be in the editor position for the next two years. “His eagerness to learn and to be involved is unmatched--showing up every day with a smile and a go-getter attitude,” Saunders wrote. In addition to being a leader in the school’s journalism program, he is also an officer in the Student Government Association, and a member of the JV baseball team. “Jordan's a bright light in the classroom, and I'm so happy that I get to continue being his teacher,” she concluded.

Shane White, North Brunswick High School

Shane White, a senior, was nominated by principal Margaret Rollison. “Shane is a fantastic kid!” she wrote. “He does great work in class, participates in class discussions, and always helps his classmates.”

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: StarNews Student of the Week March 11-15