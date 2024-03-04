Vote for The Oklahoman's Student of the Week

The Oklahoman's Student of the Week poll for the week of Feb. 26 is now live.

The nominations for The Oklahoman's Student of the Week contest are in and polls are open to vote for the best of the best starting now.

The Oklahoman asked superintendents, principals, teachers and guidance counselors from across the Oklahoma City area to participate in the Student of the Week program by sending nominations for their student.

Readers will now pick the best of the best in our poll. This week's poll has five candidates.

Here are the nominees for this week's poll:

Joaquin Amaro, Coyle: Joaquin is one of Coyle's valedictorians for the 2024 class and carries a 4.15 GPA. He is also the class president and the vice president of the student council. In addition to his high school accolades, Joaquin has also taken 27 hours of concurrent college credit at Redlands Community College. He is active in football, basketball baseball and track.

Elizabeth Kendrick, Oklahoma Christian School: OCS counselor Sherry Sage described Elizabeth as a hard worker and incredibly bright. "She is encouraging to her fellow classmates and tries to see the best in people," Sage said. "Elizabeth is such a kind and caring person. She always has a positive word for her teachers and her peers and spreads joy to all around her."

Franklin Linker, Purcell: Franklin excels academically at Purcell as well as at Mid-America Technology Center. The junior also coordinates with the Youth Action Health Leadership team to drive health and fitness messaging to students and staff. Franklin is also heavily involved in numerous clubs and organizations as well as the vocal music program. "Franklin is a remarkable young man who through resilience, grit and determination has overcome significant life obstacles and emerged as a student leader in our school," said Purcell Principal Jason Sanders. "Frankie is the type of kid that is impossible not to like and admire."

Cooper Park, El Reno: School counselor Elizabeth Kinsey described Cooper as a valedictorian and a star student. "He can be recognized as a great person with his patience and kindness toward others," Kinsey said. Cooper plans to pursue a career as a financial adviser.

Jason Samuels, Santa Fe South: Jason was recently selected to participate in Carnegie Hall's youth orchestra and summer program, which offers "musicians from communities underrepresented in classical music...the opportunity to work closely with top players from American orchestras and conservatories during a residency at Purchase College, State University of New York." Santa Fe South Principal Chris McAdoo said Jason embodies what it means to be a Santa Fe South Saint. "He is respectful, kind and works above and beyond to be a great student as well as utilizing his musical talents as one of the state's top bass players. Jason is working toward an associate's degree from Oklahoma City Community College while also earning his high school diploma.

