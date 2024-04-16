Vote now for Volusia-Flagler student of the week

The polls are open!

It's time to vote for the Volusia-Flagler Student of the week for the week of April 8-12.

The News-Journal gathers nominees who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service. Principals or other delegated professionals can email nominees to njstudentoftheweek@gannett.com.

Voting closes at noon Thursday. Votes are restricted to one per device per hour.

Can't see the poll? Click here to cast your vote.

Deltona High School

Rhys Eversman, 11th grade, is a star football player who leads on and off the field. His kindness and respect for staff and peers allow him to stand out.

Father Lopez Catholic High School

Cameron Shewey, 10th grade, has the highest average in AP Psychology. He continuously impresses teachers, helps others, participates in class, and applies what he is learning outside of the classroom. Shewey has a strong work ethic and is a role model to his peers.

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

Angelina Majarres, 11th grade, is pursuing her IB diploma while maintaining a 5.1 weighted and 4.0 unweighted GPA. She also takes additional University of Florida dual enrollment courses to continue to push herself academically. Majarres is a member of several clubs at Flagler-Palm Coast High including HOSA, Interact, National Honor Society and student government. She is the vice president of HOSA as well as Interact. She currently also has over 600 hours of volunteering logged.

Mainland High School

Tatiana Seifert, 11th grade, has grown academically in the last two years. She is a diligent student in the AICE psychology class, carrying As all year. Her note-taking is exceptional and her attention to detail is unmatched.

University High School

Joel Otero, 12th grade, exemplifies the four pillars of University High's creed: knowledge, strength, courage and respect. Otero balances school, life and community. He has achieved high academics through dual enrollment, AICE and AP classes. While being part of the school football team, he was successful in University's BioMed academy and orchestra. He has earned a Florida Bright Futures and has been accepted to his top two schools.

