Vote now: Telegram & Gazette Student of the Week

It's time to put the spotlight on high-achieving students in Central Massachusetts.

Voting in the latest Telegram & Gazette Student of the Week poll is underway.

There are four nominees this week.

The T&G asked high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors to nominate students they say have shown outstanding school achievement and community service.

This week's nominees for T&G Student of the Week:

Summaries submitted by schools.

Charles Allison, South High Community School: Charles, a senior, is an excellent student, a veteran member of the football team, and his robotics team represented South High at regionals in Connecticut thisyear. He also is editor of the yearbook and this year was overwhelmingly voted president of the senior class. But all these achievements aside, Charles' best qualities are his optimism and his ability to volunteer wherever help is needed. He is the definition of a true Colonel!

Anya Geist, South High Community School: Anya, a senior, has been heavily involved in academics, clubs and sports since her freshman year. As a ninth-grader in the middle of the COVID-19 shutdown, Anya co-founded our school’s literary magazine, The Apricot Journal, of which she has served as co-editor-in-chief the last four years. In addition to running The Apricot Journal, Anya is a member of both the tennis and swim teams, and also serves as student leader in the NHS and the school newspaper. Anya’s writing has also been published on various online platforms and she has had a published novel, Born on the First of Two. Anya is a hard-working and highly motivated student who embodies what a Student of the Week should be!

Jovianni Gonzalez, South High Community School: Despite facing language barriers, Jovianni, a junior, has shown remarkable dedication and perseverance in her academic journey. Her enthusiasm for learning, her positive attitude and her willingness to participate in class activities have not only contributed to her own growth but has also inspired her peers. Jovianni consistently demonstrates resilience in overcoming challenges and exhibits a strong work ethic that sets an exemplary standard for her classmates. Beyond the classroom, Jovianni embodies qualities of kindness, respect and empathy, making her a role model for our school community.

Grace Kamau, Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School: Grace, a senior, is recognized at Abby Kelley for both her outstanding academic achievement and for her strength of character. Wise beyond her years, Grace is also generous with her compassion and care for others. Her next academic institution will be fortunate to have Grace as a member of its campus.

Are you a school principal, teacher or guidance counselor seeking to nominate someone for Student of the Week? Drop us an email at studentoftheweek@telegram.com.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Vote now: Telegram & Gazette Student of the Week