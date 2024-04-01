Vote now: Here are the finalists for Rockford Register Star Student of the Week, April 1-5

We asked area high schools to nominate a student for Student of the Week based on academic achievement, leadership, citizenship, character, public service and participation in clubs and activities.

Now, it's up to you to cast votes for who you think should be the next Rockford Register Star Student of the Week.

This week's finalists include students who are leaders in their schools. One is a student council president and tutors youth in the community, another is a talented singer and musician and quiz bowl member, and a third is an academic scholar who goes above and beyond in helping others.

We publish a list of Student of the Week finalists every Monday at rrstar.com and every Tuesday in the Rockford Register Star. Readers can vote online as many times as they wish until 11 a.m. Thursday.

The winner of the online poll is announced at rrstar.com every Friday and in print Sunday in the Rockford Register Star.

Here are this week's finalists.

Jordan Carey, Jefferson

Jordan Carey

Jefferson High School senior Jordan Carey is a natural leader. She is a hard-working student who cares deeply about the communities that surround her, her family, her school, and her city. As an active member of her Service Academy, Jordan has volunteered her time at Froberg Elementary School, tutored children at the Rockford PoliceDepartment, participated in the American Legion Police Camp at the National Guard, and served as a member of the Rockford Police Department Explore program. Currently, she serves as an active member of the Service Academy Student Advisory Board and as the president of Student Council. According to Student Council advisor Haylee Roush, Jordan has been "an integral part of Student Council for two years, meeting with the head principal for events on a consistent basis, pulling students together to serve others, and creating an atmosphere of caring and positivity. She embodies the spirit that is Jefferson High School."

Jack Klinger, Keith

Jack Klinger

Jack Klinger is a sophomore at Keith Country Day School. He is described as an "academic super-star and strong writer," who helps out on his family's farm. He is also known as Keith Country Day School's "Music Man" and "Rock and Roll aficionado." Klinger is featured monthly in an hour-long radio show and interview with Double T on 96.7 The Eagle called, "The School of Classic Rock with Jack." He has been doing these monthly broadcasts since October of 2021. Klinger is a dedicated member, leader and participant in the Rock n' Roll Institute Camps. He is an active leader in the Keith's honors choir as well as the traditional choir. He plays guitar, drums, and piano and belongs to three bands where he plays drums and vocals and is also a member of his church's praise team band. Klinger is a member of the Keith quiz bowl team and volunteers as a junior historical interpreter during the summer at Midway Village Museum.

Ben Klink, Hononegah

Ben Klink

Ben Klink is a junior at Hononegah who has taken 11 honors and five AP courses in his three years and earned an exceptional GPA in the process. He runs cross country and track, is a member of the Athletic Leadership and Varsity H clubs, and earned National Honor Society recognition. But, more than all of this, Ben continually provides support to other students, stepping in to help his peers when others may not. He goes above and beyond in his dedication to helping others. Ben makes Hononegah and his community a better place.

