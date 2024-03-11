VOTE: North Jersey Student of the Week March 11-15

The Student of the Week poll is ready for another week of voting.

Each week during the school year, we are soliciting nominations from staff and faculty of high schools (sorry parents!) across North Jersey of students who are doing something special in their schools and their communities.

Like our long-running athlete-of-the-week feature that honors athletic achievement, this award seeks to highlight academic achievement, extra-curricular activities, volunteerism and other pursuits that are part of the lives of so many of our young scholars.

The poll typically will launch Monday morning and close at 5 p.m. Thursdays. On Friday morning, we will announce the top two vote-getters as students of the week with a short story about each.

If you are a high school administrator/teacher and would like to find out more about the program, please email studentoftheweek@northjersey.com. Again, only school officials can nominate students.

The poll is at the bottom of this story. Before you vote (and everyone is welcome to vote!), please make sure to scroll down and read what the nominators had to say about these students. The list is randomized and the nominations have been edited for clarity.

Declan Hughes, senior, North Arlington H.S.

Declan, a 4-year varsity soccer player and 2-year captain, runs varsity track in the winter and spring. He has played club soccer at Ironbound Soccer Club while also being a member of the National Honor Society, Game Design Club President, Class of 2024 Executive Committee, and he is the Class of 2024 Salutatorian. This spring he will graduate with his high school diploma and Associates degree from Bergen Community College. Declan plans on studying aerospace engineering in college.

Madalena Goncalves, junior, North Arlington H.S.

Madalena has been involved in soccer, winter track, basketball, and spring track, and plans on playing flag football this spring. Madalena is also in the Art Club, SADD Interact Club, Bergen Community Early College Program, and Class of 2025 Executive Board. Outside of school, she spends time playing rugby. She plans on going to college for behavioral studies/psychology or counseling.

Joseph Mata, junior, Paterson P-Tech H.S.

Joseph is a diligent student excelling in academics and was awarded the National NASA Techrise student challenge and is currently designing an experimental payload to be flown on a NASA sponsored flight this summer. He showcases dedication by balancing extracurricular projects alongside maintaining stellar attendance and grades. Joseph's commitment is evident through consistent hard work, demonstrated leadership, and innovation in various initiatives. He epitomizes perseverance, excellence, and a passion for learning, making him a deserving candidate for recognition as both a high achiever and a contributor to scientific advancement. Additionally, Joseph has been instrumental in volunteering and leading hands-on activities at various public outreach events at the Paterson Museum, where he communicates science and STEM topics to the local community in memorable ways.

Jael Veras Cabrera, junior, Paterson P-Tech H.S.

Despite facing language barriers as a non-native English speaker, Jael's remarkable achievements include winning the national NASA Techrise challenge. Alongside juggling extracurricular projects and activities, he maintains outstanding attendance and grades. Displaying leadership and innovation, he contributes significantly to both academic and extracurricular spheres. Jael exemplifies resilience, excellence, and a commendable commitment to learning, making him a deserving candidate for recognition as an inspirational high achiever. He plans on becoming a software engineer for big tech corporations and NASA.

Kaylee Robator, senior, Mahwah H.S.

Kaylee is a dedicated Peer Leader in our mentorship program, which pairs small groups of freshmen with outstanding upperclassmen. Her nurturing and compassionate nature helps to engage the freshmen and make them feel comfortable and welcome. Kaylee holds several leadership positions both in school and out. Despite the numerous demands on her time, she has volunteered to be a Peer Leader for the past two years. Kaylee is also secretary for the senior class. She is a member of our Business Administration Career Pathway.

Max Ingerman, senior, Mahwah H.S.

Max is a dedicated, second year Peer Leader in our mentorship program, which pairs small groups of freshmen with outstanding upperclassmen. Max is a natural leader who effortlessly connects to those around him and serves not only as their mentor, but as a role model as well. Max holds several leadership positions, including being a valued member of the Student Government Executive Board as corresponding secretary and the President of Action Through Athletics. He is a positive, dedicated, and spirited presence in our school community.

Christopher Bruno, senior, Bergen County Academies

Chris is the embodiment of dedication, perseverance, and passion. He recently performed the lead role in the school’s musical “Something Rotten.” Outside of school, he serves as producer and director, assisting younger students with their school productions. He co-directed and choreographed, Disney’s Aladdin Kids for St. Paul’s in Ramsey. Chris has created professional opportunities for his classmates as co-directors, choreographers, designers, stagehands and other positions at local schools and community theatres. He interns with the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ and has spent countless hours volunteering his time to help fellow students and teachers in their artistic work.

Madeline Norian, senior, Northern Highlands Regional H.S.

Madeline is an outstanding student who is dedicated, clever, empathic and compassionate. Madeline is also a leader at TEEEM club and has shown extraordinary leadership in planning this year's projects. She has organized stakeholders, schedules, and materials, and worked with donors to raise funds. She has communicated well with peers and adults alike, delegating tasks and tracking progress. Her creativity, commitment, kindness, and remarkable organizational skills have impressed everyone who has worked with her. All of our projects are succeeding because of Madeline’s energetic, skillful work.

Michel Ginberg, junior, Northern Highlands Regional H.S.

Michel is an outstanding student in French who always shows a positive and exemplary attitude. He has consistently demonstrated an ability to rise to any challenge that he must face. He is a determined, hard-working, and driven student. Michel anticipates and works tirelessly for the goal he sets for himself.

Maddison Petrow, senior, Northern Highlands Regional H.S.

Maddi was selected and is currently on the board for the National Campus and Youth Engagement Team for the American Cancer Society. Maddi is hardworking and is very passionate about helping others. She volunteers in numerous activities outside of school, such as the Charlie Landers Foundation and helping as a Food Pantry Volunteer. Maddi is the President of the Relay for Life Club, a member of Student Council and an active member in other clubs. Maddi served as one of the team managers this basketball season and is also a member of winter and spring track teams. She's also an assistant rec basketball coach. While being active in the school and in the community, Maddi maintains very good grades.

