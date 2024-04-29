VOTE: North Jersey Student of the Week April 29-May 3

The Student of the Week poll is open and ready for you to vote.

Each week during the school year, we are soliciting nominations from staff and faculty of high schools (sorry parents!) across North Jersey of students who are doing something special in their schools and their communities.

Like our long-running athlete-of-the-week feature that honors athletic achievement, this award seeks to highlight academic achievement, extra-curricular activities, volunteerism and other pursuits that are part of the lives of so many of our young scholars.

The poll typically will launch Monday morning and close at 5 p.m. Thursday. On Friday morning, we will announce the top two vote-getters as students of the week with a short story about each.

If you are a high school administrator/teacher and would like to find out more about the program, please email studentoftheweek@northjersey.com. Again, only school officials can nominate students.

Story continues below gallery

Analis Chacon, senior, Paterson P-Tech H.S.

Analis is a standout at Paterson P-Tech High School for her exceptional leadership and service. Her poetry presentation for Black History Month was captivating. Engaged in school-wide activities and community outreach, Analis facilitates STEM events and workshops, showcasing her dedication to education and community impact. She excels in connecting with younger students, aligning with her aspiration to pursue child psychology. Despite her commitments, Analis maintains top grades and attendance. She embodies the values of leadership, compassion, and academic excellence, making her a role model for her peers.

Medelis Perez, junior, North Arlington H.S.

Medelis is the vice president of the Italian Honors Society and a member of the girls' varsity soccer team for the past three years. Medelis is also involved in the Freshmen Mentor Program, art club, SADD/Interact club, and Biology club. After high school, she plans to pursue a career in sonography.

Xiomara Saavedra, senior, North Arlington H.S.

Xiomara participates in the SADD, Biology, and Drama clubs. In addition to clubs, Xiomara has been involved in girls volleyball and indoor track and field throughout her high school years. She likes to spend time with her family and friends by going out doing fun activities or simply staying in to watch movies in her free time. Once she graduates, she will be majoring in forensic science at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Emily Marino, sophomore, Fair Lawn H.S.

Emily is a hardworking, mature, accepting, and exceedingly kind student. Emily is respectful to everyone she meets, peers and adults alike. No matter who you are, Emily will treat you the way that everyone hopes to be treated. She is the definition of not having a mean bone in your body! Though she is a soft spoken young pupil, she has a breadth of knowledge that she shares during class discussions. As of the 2022-2023 school year, Emily has a 3.77 GPA. And in the 2023-2024 school year, Emily has nearly straight A’s across all subjects. Emily, who maintains her strong grades through study habits, is not afraid to ask for help when she needs it. She will go after school for extra help or lean on trusted adults for advice when she needs it. Emily is the kind of student who other students should look to as an example of how to be. In addition to her rigorous schedule, Emily is also a talented musician, and is a dedicated member of the Fair Lawn High School Marching Band. Overall, Emily is a valued member of the Fair Lawn High School community.

Gerald Alfano, sophomore, Fair Lawn H.S.

Gerald is an outstanding young student who is truly a testament to hard work paying off. Gerald has improved upon his academic capabilities with each passing year. He has overcome many hurdles to achieve his 3.35 GPA, with a course load of substantial rigor. When Gerald needs help, he knows that he can lean on his parents and teachers, and is not afraid to put in extra work. Teachers and students know Gerald as a trustworthy young person who always stands up for what is right. Gerald has maintained strong grades of A’s and B’s while also being an active participant of the Fair Lawn High School Band. Gerald aspires to one day have a career in the performing arts. Based on his high school performance thus far, there is no telling what Gerald will achieve next!

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: VOTE: North Jersey Student of the Week April 29-May 3