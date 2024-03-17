Vote in NE Ohio: What to know before heading to the polls Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Does it feel like you were just at the ballot box? With multiple contests taking place last year (regarding abortion, marijuana and voters’ rights), you’d be forgiven for thinking so, but now there’s another election coming up next week.

The 2024 Presidential Primary Election is Tuesday, March 19, and we at FOX 8 are here to help you prepare accordingly.

Find your local election headquarters right here

What’s on the ballot this time?

Great question. It’s a presidential election year, but there are other important decisions to be made, like judges, state representatives, levies and other issues.

In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden, left, speaks on Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City, and former President Donald Trump speaks on June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, N.J. Biden and Trump will make dueling trips to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, following the failed border deal that was opposed by the Republican front-runner. (AP Photo)

President

Unfortunately, for Ohioans (because so many other states vote on this before us) there’s not much left to decide. With former Gov. Nikki Haley recently dropping out of the Republican primary race, there’s only one major candidate still running on that side of things — former President Donald Trump, but you’ll still see other names on the Republican ballot. On the Democratic end, incumbent President Joe Biden is the clear frontrunner in the state, with Dean Phillips also on that ballot. Tuesday night, Biden and Trump secured enough delegates to officially clinch their nominations.

U.S. Senate

This race really does matter. Whichever of the three Republican candidates wins goes on to take on Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in the general election this November. The choices are between Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and State Sen. Matt Dolan. See FOX 8’s coverage on the candidates right here.

Issue 26 in Cuyahoga County

This tax renewal levy supplements health and human or social services from the general fund. This is an 8-year extension of an existing tax levy and is not a tax increase.

Cuyahoga County school decisions

Three school districts in Cuyahoga County including Brooklyn, Cuyahoga Heights and Richmond Heights are attempting to pass levies or bond issues.

Find a sample ballot for your area and selected party right here.

How can I vote in person?

Election Day is Tuesday, March 19, with the polls open from from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Find your voting precinct and day-of polling spot right here.

Reminder: Cuyahoga County voting location changes for primary election

But can I vote early?

Early in-person voting started Feb. 21 and ended at 5 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.

What do I need to bring?

Accepted forms of identification are as follows, according to the state board of elections:

A valid Ohio driver’s license, state ID or some interim form of ID issued by the state’s BMV

A U.S. military ID, National Guard ID or a U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs ID

A U.S. passport or passport card

Those who do not have an ID can cast a provisional ballot. Find out more about that right here.

What about mail-in ballots?

The deadline to request an absentee/mail-in ballot was Tuesday, March 12. The ballot must be postmarked by Monday, March 18, or dropped off directly at your local county board of elections office drop box on Election Day by 7:30 p.m. You can track your ballot using this interactive map.

Am I registered to vote?

Those who are not already registered to vote have missed the deadline for this election. But fear not, you can get registered (or double-check your current registration) for elections to come right here.

When is the general election?

Glad you asked. Tuesday, Nov. 5, Ohioans will be voting for who they want as president and to represent them in the U.S. Senate, among many other decisions. The deadline to be registered to vote in this election is Oct. 7.

Any more questions?

Don’t we all have more questions? Check out the Ohio Secretary of State voter resource guide right here.

