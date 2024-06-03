North Dakota residents can research candidates and ballot measures for the June 11 primary at VOTE411.org. (Getty Images)

Plato famously said, “If you do not vote, you will be governed by idiots.” When asked if we were to have a monarchy or a republic form of government, Benjamin Franklin said, “A republic, if you can keep it.” Today, voters are frustrated with our current political climate – how polarized we’ve become and the negative campaigning. Sadly, many citizens wonder if their vote even matters.

Your vote matters more than ever.

The most fundamental right we citizens have is the right to vote. This right has been fought for and defended by generations of brave men and women, many of whom have given their lives to protect your right to vote in free and fair elections. A healthy, functioning democracy relies on active citizen participation at all levels of government.

At a time when voters across the political spectrum may be feeling that our democratic institutions are threatened, we should educate ourselves on the candidates and issues.

As we head to the polls in North Dakota on June 11, please remember that each race on the ballot holds significance. “Down-ballot voting” refers to voting on races at the local and state levels; positions such as city council members, judges, school board members, park board members, township board members, and other local government officials. Local and state-level officials have a more direct influence on communities than federal elected officials, so it is crucial to use our voices through our votes during elections to ensure that our governments function as desired.

Not sure who the candidates are in your community? Not sure where to vote or what you need to bring to the polling place? Luckily, there exists a free and complete voter guide resource at VOTE411.org. This guide is powered by the League of Women Voters, and it is committed to ensuring voters have the information they need to successfully participate in every election. Just enter your address, and all the information you need about voting in your community is at your fingertips.

The League of Women Voters of North Dakota is a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. With over 100 years of experience, the League is one of America’s oldest and most trusted civic nonprofit organizations. While the League hosts free, public candidate forums across the state, the League does not rank or endorse any candidate in any election – ever.

At a time when voters across the political spectrum may be feeling that our democratic institutions are threatened, we should educate ourselves on the candidates and issues, and then follow through by exercising our most important legal entitlement – the right to vote. So, make a plan to vote, then cast your ballot and make your voice heard!

The post Your vote matters more than ever appeared first on North Dakota Monitor.