Vote for the Louisville-area high school Student of the Week

To nominate someone for the Courier Journal Student of the Week, use this link: http://bit.ly/3SaSNOZ.

The three nominees for Courier Journal Student of the Week are described as hardworking, wonderful and amazing.

Read about them and help select the best of the best. Voting is open until noon Thursday, May 9. You can vote at the bottom of this story.

High school principals, teachers, guidance counselors and district officials are invited to nominate students each week based on outstanding achievement or community service.

We will announce the top vote-getter each Friday.

The nomination period and poll voting will open every Monday and close at noon each Thursday. Students will be featured online and in the Sunday Courier Journal. Schools can nominate students using this link: http://bit.ly/3SaSNOZ.

Learn about the Student of the Week nominees:

Zion Cox, Central Magnet Career Academy: Zion is a hard-working, high-achieving student. She has maintained straight A's her freshman year and remains motivated to excellence as she pursues the Pre-Med magnet. She is also a Stingette, which means she has had opportunities to perform with the band at school and community events. Being a Stingette has helped her feel like part of the Central family, and it has pushed her to want to do better and be better.

Alexandra "Rosey" Keller, Silver Creek High School: Alexandra is an inspirational and amazing student at Silver Creek High School. She is hardworking and sets a positive example for others. She is graduating with honors and summa cum laude this spring. She also earned her associate degree while in high school and is graduating summa cum laude at Ivy Tech. Rosey is the senior captain of the cross country team and also runs varsity track. She received the Kingery Award for strong ambition and overcoming adversities. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Future Medical Professionals Club, served as vice president and secretary of the Student Council and is also a member of the National Art Honor Society, Environmental Club, Ozone, Yoga Club and Unified Track. She has volunteered throughout high school at the local animal shelter and is a member of the Indiana Youth Advisory Board. Rosey will attend Bellarmine University in the fall to study neuroscience and minor in biochemistry and molecular biology.

Elijah Sambe, Fern Creek High School: He is a very respectful young man, always willing to help his fellow classmates with work they do not understand. He is a wonderful student.

