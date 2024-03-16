VOTE: Lohud's second Student of the Week poll is open through March 21

Welcome to The Journal News/lohud's second Student of the Week poll.

Over the past few weeks, we've worked with the region's high schools to recognize student achievements of all sorts and then to offer a fun poll that will allow readers to choose a Student of the Week.

Each week for the rest of the school year (except during week-long breaks), we will solicit nominations of students who are doing something special in their schools and their communities from staff and faculty of high schools across Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties. We'll take a break during summer and plan to resume this feature in September.

Like our long-running athlete-of-the-week features that honor athletic achievement, this weekly feature seeks to highlight academic achievement, extra-curricular activities, volunteerism and other pursuits that are part of the lives of so many of our students.

If you are a high school administrator/teacher and would like to find out more about the Student of the Week program, please email studentoftheweek@lohud.com. Only school officials can nominate students.

Student of the Week: Vote until March 22

For this second round, schools have nominated 7 students ― another testament to the incredible youth of the Lower Hudson Valley.

This week's poll will be open until noon Thursday, March 21. On Friday, March 22 we will announce the top vote-getter as Student of the Week (and maybe a runner-up or two).

Here are your nominees for Student of the Week!

Isabella Luciano, Senior at Sleepy Hollow High School

"Isabella Luciano demonstrates exceptional proficiency in AP Calculus AB as a diligent and engaged student. Her active participation in classroom discussions and unwavering support for her peers reflect her strong commitment to academic excellence. Isabella excels as a group leader, ensuring comprehensive understanding among her peers before advancing to new topics or tasks."

— Joan Mullin, Library Media Specialist

Carlton (CJ) Evans, Senior at Sleepy Hollow High School

"CJ exhibits considerable proficiency as a high-performing student in Algebra II Regents. He consistently engages in class discussions, demonstrating strong collaboration skills and a willingness to contribute insights. CJ actively fosters an environment of intellectual rigor by posing thought-provoking questions. Additionally, he proudly represents Sleepy Hollow on both the Football and Wrestling teams, showcasing his dedication to both academic and extracurricular pursuits."

— Joan Mullin, Library Media Specialist

Ana Brewster, Junior at North Salem High School

"Ana Brewster, a junior at North Salem High school, is an exemplary student known for her ambition and exceptional work ethic. Even when she is absent, she displays a commitment to learning by self-studying and taking initiative. Ana consistently goes above and beyond by offering her notes to classmates who miss class, demonstrating her thoughtfulness and willingness to help others. Her courteous demeanor and willingness to assist her peers make her a beloved member of the class. Ana's drive, tolerance, and kindness make her the ideal candidate for student of the week, embodying qualities of excellence and compassion. She is selfless and caring."

— Melissa Ruffler, Math Dept. Chair

Ryan Varga, Junior at Rye Neck High School

"Behind RNHS junior Ryan Varga’s low-key and easy-going demeanor hides a very talented young man. Ryan has demonstrated his mechanical engineering prowess and creative problem solving skills in Robotics as well as in stage design work for RNHS theater productions. Ryan is a mentor to younger, less experienced classmates, leading them through mechanical construction challenges, software design and testing, generously sharing his knowledge without once losing his patience."

— Melinda Folchetti, Interim High School Principal

Braxton Shoults, Sophomore at Hendrick Hudson High School

"In school, 10th grader Braxton Shoults earns top grades taking rigorous courses like BC Precalculus, Science Research, Honors Chemistry, English, and Spanish, and College Level PLTW Principles of Engineering. After school and on weekends Braxton leads one of the top VEX Robotics Teams in New York State. Having earned the State Championships he is now leading his team of HenHud sophomores to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas Texas next month. In addition to his extraordinary talent and achievements, Braxton is one of the nicest students you'll meet, with the character that HenHud HS is proud to call a fellow Sailor."

— Alan Zollner, Science Teacher

Kaitlyn Raguso, Junior at Hendrick Hudson High School

"Kaitlyn is a positive energy in the classroom every single day. In fact, I have never seen her not smiling. What's more, she has consistently maintained an "A" average in my English 11 class (as she has in almost all of her classes), even when helping to lead our school's Girls Basketball Team to the Section 1 finals as one of their star players. Kaitlyn has always gets her homework done on time and is completely engaged while in class, despite the fact that she may have gotten very little sleep the night before, due to traveling for games and completing her schoolwork. Indeed, with her bright and sunny disposition, strong academic work ethic, and fierce athleticism on the court, Kaitlyn is a role model for all student athletes!"

— Juliana Maye, English Teacher

Tra'von DuBois, Senior at White Plains High School

"Tra'von DuBois has made tremendous progress over the past two years, and as a senior, is poised to graduate in June with goals and aspirations for his future. He has grown tremendously – as a student, as an active participant in our school and as an athlete, especially on the basketball court. He has maintained strong grades all year and has been a model student both in and out of the classroom. I am tremendously impressed with his level of growth, maturity and poise this year, and I’m tremendously proud of him and his will to be successful. In addition, Tra'von was just awarded acceptance to Iona University with a four year Merit Scholarship!"

— Dr. Todd Maguire, House Administrator

