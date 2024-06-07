Vote to lift Wichita Falls water restrictions fails

The Wichita Falls City Council on Friday came up short on a vote to lift restrictions on water usage.

Although three council members voted in favor of lifting the restrictions and two voted against it, the measure failed because Councilor Mike Battaglino was absent.

"Water is such critical issue. When you look at all things, like La Nina making it drier and hotter, I'm apprehensive about rolling the dice," City Council member Tom Taylor said during the specially called meeting Tuesday.

Water customers have been under stage 1 drought watch restrictions for the past 18 months as the region was gripped in a lingering drought.

Plentiful rain in 2024 has replenished the city's lakes with the primary reservoirs, lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo, recovering to a combined capacity of 79.4 percent.

Lake Kemp, which contributes to the supply, was 100 percent full on Friday.

By Friday, Wichita Falls was nearly 10 inches ahead of normal precipitation for this time of year.

Stage 1 has the lowest restrictions of any of the city's five drought categories and applies mainly to outdoor watering.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, Public Works Director Russell Schreiber said it's possible global weather conditions could tilt to the La Nina category this summer, which could mean hotter and drier than normal conditions. He predicted, though, that area lakes would remain in good shape through November.

Lakes were almost depleted during a historic five-year drought that began in 2011. When lakes dipped below 20 percent of capacity, the city rushed to build a potable reuse system that recycles effluent water into Lake Arrowhead.

The city is also pursuing construction of Lake Ringgold in Clay County and won approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in May.

