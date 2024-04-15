Vote for Lebanon County's Student of the Week: 5 top students in the running

This is your chance to vote for Lebanon Daily News Student of the Week!

Each week, Lebanon County school districts have the opportunity to nominate high school students whose hard work deserves recognition.

We provide brief bios of each nominated student's accomplishments, and our readers can vote on who they think should be recognized.

Submissions must come from school officials, so if you know a student whose good work deserves recognition, reach out to teachers or administrators and encourage them to nominate that student.

Vote for your choice in the poll below. Voting opens at 5 a.m. Monday, April 15 and closes at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 18.

This week's nominees:

Angelica Bautista is a junior at Lebanon High School who was recently the lead planner for Lebanon High School JROTC's First Military Ball.

Dallas George is a senior at ELCO High School who is a member of numerous groups and organizations, including the FBLA and Athletic Leadership Club. He has excelled as a multi-sport athlete and is ranked top 10 in his class. Dallas is also a role model to younger students having been a mentor, tutor, youth basketball camp counselor and Jackson Playground leader.

Max Liedtka is a senior at Annville-Cleona Secondary School who is ranked first in his class. Max holds many honors, including being an AP Scholar on the College Boards, participant in the District VII Upper Band and Regional Band, and various recognitions for exemplary work in Model UN. Max is also the president of the National Honor Society, Model UN president and class vice president. He has been accepted to many colleges and plans to study political science.

Jeremias Marino Villegas is a student at Northern Lebanon Secondary School who has made excellent progress since arriving from Puerto Rico in 2022. Jeremias is a hard-working and thoughtful student who has a 3.5 GPA and plans to attend HACC after high school.

Alex Wee is sophomore at Palmyra Area High School actively involved in the music department. He plays in the concert, marching, orchestra and jazz bands. Alex has performed in the state Pennsylvania Music Educators Association festivals since 8th grade and has the honor of being selected to participate in the PMEA All-State Wind Ensemble in Erie this month.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Vote for Lebanon County PA's Student of the Week