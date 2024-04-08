Vote for the Lansing State Journal student of the week for April 8-11

After a pause for spring break, the Lansing State Journal is excited to start celebrating Greater Lansing's high school students again! If you've forgotten, every week school leaders across the region nominate students for recognition. And it's your job to vote for a winner.

Here are the students in the running for this week's Lansing State Journal Student of the Week. This week's students are from Ovid-Elsie, Morrice and Lansing Christian.

Voting is open until 5 p.m. Thursday to determine a winner, who will be featured in the State Journal on Sunday and on LSJ.com. Multiple votes are allowed.

Refresh your browser if the poll doesn't immediately appear. (Voting from a mobile device? Request a desktop version of browsing app if poll doesn't appear.)

Carson Wertz, Ovid-Elsie High School

Carson is a "top 10" senior who has participated in Science Olympiad, Robotics, and National Honor Society, said his school counselor, Autumn Winsor. Through NHS, he has volunteered at a variety of events including the district's elementary Scholastic Book Fair, athletics, Adopt-A-Family, and two Red Cross blood drives. He also tutors during lunch. Carson plans to attend Grand Valley State University to major in information technology.

Carter Csaszar, Morrice High School

Carter is a senior at Morrice High School. His principal, Daniel Nolen, said he will be missed for his leadership, his helpfulness for students who are struggling, and his dedication to being an example for underclassmen.

Noah Link, Lansing Christian School

Noah holds a leadership role with the school's Multicultural Club and is a member of the National Honor Society. This year, he was selected as captain of the school's varsity baseball team. Noah has a 4.0 GPA and is the school's valedictorian this year. He will attend the University of Michigan in the fall where he plans to study neuroscience and molecular biology.

