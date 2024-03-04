Vote for IndyStar Student of the Week

Once more congratulations to Aiden Quinlin, a sophomore at Southport High School, who won last week's IndyStar Student of the Week contest.This week we have another group of amazing students from the area, each one highly accomplished, who have been nominated for the contest.Read on to learn more about these young superstars. One will have more votes by the end of the week but they are all deserving of the honor.A reminder about how the contest works: Each week we ask schools to nominate one student and share what makes that person special. We then invite readers to vote on their favorites. On Friday, we announce who has garnered the most votes for the week.

The nominees for IndyStar Student of the Week

Sophie Adolay, a senior at Guerin Catholic High School. Sophia Adolay is a tremendous leader at Guerin Catholic. She is a leader in the classroom, elevating discussions and engaging other students. In addition to her excellent GPA and consistent academic achievements, Sophia is Co-President of the Art Club, officer for Students for Life club, and sings in the Cecilia and Golden Voice choirs. As a founding officer of the Bring Change to Mind club, Sophia helped bring about positive change to GCHS. Since the introduction of the club late last school year, Sophia and the leadership team have placed positive signs throughout the building, posted positive messages on social media, helped bring awareness to suicide prevention through a guest speaker, gave presentations on mental health and the stigma surrounding it, and helped students find ways to de-stress during difficult times. She's a virtuous person and a faithful Christian who consistently looks out for others.

Cadet/Lieutenant Colonel Ivana Casas-Hernandez, a senior at Arsenal Tech High School. Cadet Casas-Hernandez epitomizes the spirit of excellence and service within our program. Over the past three years, she has demonstrated unwavering commitment and leadership as she worked her way up to the position of the Battalion Commander, overseeing approximately 140 cadets. Notably, Ivana has dedicated herself to community service, accumulating an impressive 266 hours in less than three years. She has been an integral part of the Color Guard and Drill Team, and has selflessly volunteered her time for various events, including 5K runs, American Red Cross blood drives, and significant ceremonies such as the Indianapolis Veteran’s Day parade and the POW/MIA ceremony.

Under her guidance, Ivana led the JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl team to Phase II, marking a historic achievement for Arsenal Tech. Beyond her JROTC duties, she excels in athletics as a member of the soccer, rugby, and swim teams, where she serves as Captain. Academically, her incredible GPA of 3.98 reflects her dedication to excellence in all endeavors. Cadet/Lieutenant Colonel Ivana Casas-Hernandez's remarkable accomplishments and unwavering dedication make her a formidable force as she prepares to embark on her journey beyond high school. She is truly deserving of recognition for her outstanding contributions to our school, community, and nation.

Lauron Johnson, a senior at Franklin Central High School. Lauron is a dedicated athlete and scholar! He works hard in every subject while being a leader among his peers. He pushes himself in everything that he does and he has an incredible work ethic.

Ethan Lambert, a Shelbyville High School senior. He is a member of our varsity basketball team and heavily involved with Champions Together, a collaboration between the Indiana High School Athletic Association and Special Olympics Indiana. This year, Ethan has participated in bocce ball, plane pull, basketball, bowling, and this week will do the Polar Plunge! He has been a tremendous advocate for our students in the special education department and will be honored as a recipient of the Unified Leadership Award at the annual SCS Aspire Awards. Ethan is also a member of our Student Athletic Advisory Council and has been actively working to promote positive school spirit throughout Shelbyville High School. He is often heard on the intercom in the morning getting students and staff hyped up for evening events.

Katie Perez, a Ben Davis High School junior. Katie is a new student here at BDHS and a multilingual learner. She is one of the most thorough students that we have ever had. Her precision to detail and excitement to learn are wonderful to see in our student population. She navigates our large school, new culture, new language and has even gotten involved in clubs! She strives in accuracy and empathy in everything she does and I'm so thankful she's a Giant.

Natalla'h Wilson, a Southport High School senior. During her time at Southport High School, Natalla’h Wilson has consistently showcased remarkable qualities that distinguish her both academically and as a catalyst for positive change within the community. Her unwavering drive, commitment to excellence, and proactive advocacy reflect not only her exceptional academic prowess but also her maturity and leadership as a young adult.

Natalla’h's academic achievements speak volumes about her dedication and capability. She consistently ranks among the top students at Southport, displaying a relentless commitment to her studies. Beyond excelling in regular coursework, Natalla’h has pursued a challenging array of Honors, Advanced Placement (AP), and Dual Credit (DC) courses, demonstrating her capacity to thrive in rigorous academic environments. Her outstanding performance will be recognized with Southport’s prestigious STARS Award (Students Tackling Academic Rigor Successfully), reserved for students graduating with a 4.0 or higher GPA.

What truly distinguishes Natalla’h is her proactive advocacy for underrepresented students. She actively mentors and encourages them to embrace academic challenges, guiding them through enrolling in advanced courses and participating in community initiatives. Her dedication to creating opportunities for others is commendable and reflects her commitment to equity and inclusivity.

Natalla’h Wilson embodies the spirit and legacy of a Southport Cardinal, exemplifying the values of academic excellence, leadership, and community engagement. As she continues her journey, we eagerly anticipate the profound and positive impact she will continue to make, both locally and globally, through her advocacy, passions, and influential voice.

