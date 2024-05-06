Vote for IndyStar Student of the Week

Congratulations again to Oyenmwosasere Ekhosuehi, a senior at Herron High School, winner of last week's IndyStar Student of the Week contest. As the school year winds down and high school graduations approach, we will have two more weeks of contests, this week and next. The Student of the Week contest allows readers to meet some of the area's most accomplished students. These students have contributed to their schools not just on the playing field but also in classrooms or in extracurriculars. Each week, we invite area high schools to nominate one student for the contest and then ask you, our readers, to choose your favorite. Readers can vote more than once if they wish.The polls close Thursday at noon and we post the winner on Friday. Cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of article or click here to vote.

Nominees for IndyStar Student of the Week

Magali Batres-Ramos, a sophomore at Believe Circle City High School. Magali is a scholar who has shown academic excellence and is a great example of our one of core values "agency" at BELIEVE. Magali is independent and not afraid of going after what she wants or reaching out to receive support/resources she needs to. She is also a leader who hold herself and others around her accountable. She is enrolled and excelling in her dual enrollment courses and AP courses. She has maintained ABOVE a 4.0 while being at BELIEVE.Elijah Brinkley, a senior at Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School. Senior Elijah Brinkley earned national recognition by being selected to receive the USDA 1890 National Scholarship. Elijah will attend one of the 1890 land-grant universities and pursue a degree in agriculture, food, natural resource sciences, or related academic disciplines. The scholarship also provides a paid internship for Elijah each summer while he makes his dream a reality.Huguens Cajuste, a senior at George Washington High School. Huguens is a shining example of taking advantage of opportunities while in high school. Not only does he excel at George Washington. He is earning high grades in his college courses at IU Indy through their dual enrollment program.Bo Dilley, a senior at Martinsville High School. Bo participated in our School's "Habitat for Humanity Build," and was a peer helper for the Morgan County Unified Track Meet (a meet held here for students with special needs throughout the county). He has been an integral part of our state award-winning "M.H.S. Rewind" (student-run media productions) for four years. Bo volunteers his time officiating for community youth leagues and is a member of the Artesian Leadership Council. As a four-year member of our Super Quick Artesian Football Team, Bo was named Academic All State and was chosen for the Siderewicz Award, given for Sportsmanship, Commitment, and Team Leadership. Bo will graduate soon with a 4.06 G.P.A., numerous Dual Credits and A.P. courses, and finish in the Top 25 of his class.

Bo Dilley, a senior at Martinsville High School

Ava Flannagan, a senior at Guerin Catholic High School. Ava is the oldest of five children and gives much time and attention to her family. She is an active student, playing on the soccer and tennis teams. In addition to being an excellent student, Ava volunteers at the Merciful Help Center, making blankets for the homeless and cards for those in need of cheer.

Ava Flannagan, a senior at Guerin Catholic High School

Manprit Kaur, a senior at Southport High School. I enthusiastically recommend Manprit Kaur for the IndyStar. Throughout her time at Southport High School, she's demonstrated exceptional leadership as National Honors Society and Class President. Her commitment to academics and community involvement sets her apart. Notably, she balances rigorous studies with active participation in extracurriculars. Beyond her achievements, Manprit fosters a positive, inclusive environment and is admired by peers and faculty alike. With strong communication skills, work ethic, and a passion for learning, she's an ideal candidate for recognition. I'm confident Manprit will continue to excel and positively impact any academic setting she chooses. She has my highest recommendation.

Manprit Kaur, a senior at Southport High School

Gianna Miller, a junior at Roncalli High School. Gianna is a hard-working student that is kind and caring to all people she meets. She is patient and genuine in her actions. She is thoughtful and considerate. She is always willing to help other students in the class and is always answering questions during class. She is a smart young woman with a very bright future! Her desire to learn and her dedication to her schoolwork will take her far in life. She approaches every day with a positive attitude and a smile on her face. It is a true joy to see her in my classroom daily!

John Ragland, a junior at Franklin Central High School. John Ragland is an incredible representation of what it means to be a Flash. John has improved immensely in the classroom throughout this school year, is a multi-sport athlete, and is a leader in and out of the classroom. He holds himself, his teammates, and his peers to a high standard and works to ensure they are moving toward those goals.

Widlouka Ranfort, a senior at Ben Davis High School. Widlouka is a very hardworking student. He asks questions for clarification and assists peers that are struggling. He submits work on time or early. He takes every opportunity to gain both knowledge of content as well as language. He participates in class daily and is always actively engaged in class. He is an excellent model of excellence. He is a pleasure to have in class and is a very kind and honest human being.

IF POLL DOES NOT APPEAR, click here to vote.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Vote for IndyStar Student of the Week