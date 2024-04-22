Vote for IndyStar Student of the Week

Congratulations once more to Brady Sandlin of Guerin Catholic High School, last week's IndyStar Student of the Week.

As the school year heads into the final month or two, depending on the school, we're continuing to introduce readers to some of the region's most accomplished high school students.

Each week the IndyStar invites schools to submit one outstanding student for inclusion in the Student of the Week contest. Readers can cast their votes multiple times throughout the week. Voting closes Thursday at noon and we announce the winner Friday morning.

Often schools focus on their incredible athletes. This contest aims to turn the spotlight on those who also excel off the playing field, whether that be in the classroom, on the stage, in their community, or all of the above. While one student earns the title each week, these are all deserving of the honor.

Nominees for IndyStar Student of the Week

Mohit Baidwan, a senior at Southport High School. Mohit is an outstanding individual who demonstrates the values of Southport High School. Her intelligence, dedication, and commitment to making a difference in the world are truly admirable. Mohit's presence in our school community has been nothing short of inspiring. Mohit represents the qualities of a dedicated and motivated student. Her academic achievements are exemplary, shown by her selection as a Southport High School STAR for the class of 2024, a respected honor reserved for students with a GPA over 4.0. Throughout her time here, Mohit has consistently demonstrated her commitment to academic excellence, taking more than 20 Advanced Placement, Dual Credit and Honors level classes in her time here, earning her an academic and technical honors diploma.

Beyond her academic pursuits, Mohit's involvement in our school and community is truly commendable. She has actively participated in a variety of extracurricular activities, including unified track, cybercards robotics team, speech and debate, C3 club, crochet club, National Honors Society, Key Club, Girls who Code, orchestra, Spread the Love and Lead4Change, where she has showcased her talents and leadership abilities. Mohit's contributions extend far beyond the classroom, leaving a lasting impact on those around her.

Mohit's ambitions extend beyond high school, as she plans to pursue a degree in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Colorado-Boulder in the fall. Her passion for aerospace engineering, coupled with her outstanding academic record and involvement in extracurricular activities, positions her as a future leader in her field.

Gabrielle Bestard, a senior at Guerin Catholic High School. Gabrielle arrives each day at school with a welcoming smile. She displays her genuine enthusiasm by actively engaging in discussions, asking insightful questions, and contributing to the learning environment in a meaningful way. Gabrielle embodies the essence of goodness. She goes above and beyond to include and assist other students in need. She is going to be a fabulous teacher!

Ollie Christian, a senior at Ben Davis High School. Ollie is the 2024 class salutatorian at Ben Davis High School. Ollie is a natural leader and their peers look up to them. They model the Wayne Township practices daily. Ollie is involved in several activities inside and outside of the school. They are the yearbook editor, a prized member of the theater crew where they perform in plays and musicals and assist with technology. Ollie is a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, and crochet club. They are the outstanding Spanish student for 2024 and a senior class officer. Ollie is kind, outgoing, and loves to serve others. They have a passion for learning and for helping those in need. Ollie's capstone project involves making baby hats and they will be donating these baby hats to the labor and delivery center at Riley Hospital. Ollie will be attending Smith College in Massachusetts in the fall to study pre-medicine. Ollie has left their footprint at Ben Davis High School and for these reasons we are nominating them for this prestigious honor.

Elazia Davison, a senior at BELIEVE Circle City High School. Elazia has been instrumental in shaping what it looks like to be a strong early college AND career student. Elazia advocates for queer students of color to have access to health care and quality education. He’s been accepted to several highly renowned universities such as University of Michigan and Saint Louis University. He cares deeply about his community and creating pathways for people after him.

Brianna Gogis, a senior at Franklin Central High School. Bri Gogis is the textbook definition of what it means to be a student-athlete. Not only is Bri a co-valedictorian for the class of 2024, but a record-holding swimmer at Franklin Central High School. We are proud of the work she has accomplished and look forward to seeing her succeed in the pool and in all of her future endeavors!

