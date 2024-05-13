Meet IndyStar Student of the Week: Herron High School's Oyenmwosasere Ekhosuehi

Congratulations to Oyenmwosasere Ekhosuehi, a senior at Herron High School, winner of this week's IndyStar Student of the Week contest!

She won with about a third of the nearly 4,000 votes in the contest.

Oyenmwosasere has the title but the seven nominees this week are all among Central Indiana's most accomplished students. Each week, the Star invites area high schools to nominate one student per school to compete. Readers vote and by the end of the week, we determine a winner.

Here's what Oyenmwosasere's nominators had to say about her:

Oyenmwosasere Ekhosuehi, a senior at Herron HS. Oyenmwosasere is a recognized leader in our school community! She is welcoming to our current and future students acting as a tour guide, member of our leadership council, and highly active community volunteer. She is also a member of our Senior Student Council, Riley Dance Marathon, Metropolitan Youth Orchestra, and volunteers with our district's elementary school in enrichment activities and after school care. In the classroom her teachers report that she is always empathetic, warm, and engaged in discussion. We can't wait to see where her future studies in marketing take her!Here are the other nominees this week along with their school administrators' plug for why they should win:

IndyStar Student of the Week Nominees

Meg Comer, a senior at Roncalli High School. Meg is not only an outstanding student, but she is also an incredible young woman. She is kind and considerate to others, she is respectful of adults and she participates in giving of herself through participation in over 200 hours of community service, showing her giving heart as well.

Anna Hawkins, a senior at Shortridge High School. Anna Hawkins is the epitome of student athlete and leader. She's maintained a 4.48 GPA while being involved in multiple sports, an officer in Student Government, a member of National Honor Society, along with other clubs, and she's a full IB diploma candidate. For her service project, she chose to host a full Naturalization Ceremony in our building for nearly 100 new citizens in conjunction with the Southern District of the US District Court. After months of planning, which included communication with court staff and the U.S. Marshals service, and with the support of the rest of the National Honor Society, she coordinated a life-changing event that connected greatly with our school's mission and vison, impacted a huge part of our community, and which students and staff were able to witness taking place in our historic building! Anna is an open-minded, motivated student who has consistently worked to make the most of her high school experience.

Jake Heck, a senior at Guerin Catholic High School. Jake Heck is a senior Full International Baccalaureate Diploma Candidate at Guerin Catholic High School. Jake has managed to balance the rigorous curriculum throughout his time at GCHS, earning a 4.48 cumulative GPA while being one of the most gregarious students. He's a student you can count on to participate in class discussions and bring liveliness to a classroom environment. In our broader community, Jake is an athlete playing tennis for three years and lacrosse throughout high school. The lacrosse team is a brotherhood and even when an injury kept him from part of his senior season, Jake attended practices and games to support and encourage his team from the sideline. He participated in our DECA chapter and was chosen as an Indiana Rising Star his junior year. This past year, he was also selected as a student section leader to help keep student energy up at sporting events.

Kaden McDermott, a senior at Franklin Central High School. Kaden is a prime example of an all-around excellent student. He excels academically, as evidenced by his status as Co-Valedictorian for the class of 2024. He is a multi-sport athlete, is involved in a multitude of extracurriculars, and maintains an empathy and compassion that is 2nd to none! We are extremely proud of Kaden's accomplishments in Franklin Township and at Franklin Central. We are excited to see what the future holds for this remarkable Flash!

Javarius Strayhorn, a sophomore at Believe Circle City High School. Javarius has been monumental in our social media presence and student leader pipeline. Starting his own student organization as a freshman last year, he utilized his organization "Only the Village" to promote student businesses and passions for marketing and advertising.

Natalie Wilhite, a senior at Ben Davis High School. Natalie is academic editor of the yearbook and spends her time creating designs and assigning story ideas. She willingly came into school three days over spring break to assure that we met our 100% deadline and she is constantly looking for ways to improve our processes. Natalie also is very involved in school as senior vice president and a member of our orchestra. She also is a Top 30 student and likes challenges.

