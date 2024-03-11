Vote for IndyStar Student of the Week

Congratulations once more to last week's IndyStar Student of the Week, Ethan Lambert, a senior at Shelbyville High School.

Now, it's time to introduce this week's crop of fantastic students from around the area. Read on to learn more about these young superstars. One will have more votes by the end of the week but they are all deserving of the honor of IndyStar Student of the Week.

A reminder about how the contest works: Each week we ask schools to nominate one student and share what makes that person special. We tell you about each student in the nominator's own words.

We then invite readers to vote on their favorites. On Friday, we announce who has garnered the most votes for the week.

Meet IndyStar Student of the Week nominees

Here's what the school principals and counselors had to say about the students they nominated this week.

Kasey Etter, a senior at Martinsville High School. Kasey has earned a 4.141 G.P.A. (4.0 Scale) on an Academic Honors Curriculum that includes A.P. and Dual Credit classes. Kasey currently interns at the Columbus Municipal Airport, and she has been accepted into Indiana State University's Professional Aviation Flight Technology Program through their School of Engineering. Kasey is a member and has active roles in Student Council, National Honor Society, L.E.O. Club, Student Athlete Leadership Team, Artesian Ambassadors, and F.F.A.

She is Co-President of S.O.D.A. (Student Organ Donation Advocates) and has volunteered multiple times/days to help on our school's "Habitat for Humanity" House. Kasey is a four-year letterwinner in swimming and was Student Athlete of the Month at M.H.S. for January. Kasey has shown cattle at the Indiana State Fair and is a 10-year 4-H member. A big highlight for Kasey during her High School career was being named a finalist for the Lilly Scholarship.

Promise Ewers, a senior at Shortridge High School. Promise is an outstanding student and human being! She gets along well with peers and staff and has a very positive attitude. She has great grades while also being heavily involved in our school community. She participated in our theater program as a tech for our fall musical Mean Girls as well as managing the girls golf team. She is a wonderful art student, and she represents the senior class in student government. She is leading our Black Student Union and organized our first Black History Month Pep Rally which was a huge success! She is dedicated to social justice and is interested in becoming a social worker after high school.

Billy Garcia-Lopez, a junior at Arsenal Tech High School. Billy is one of my most motivated students in all my years of teaching. He is the Junior Class President and a star leader for his peers. He played a huge role in a class project that led to 30 sophomore English students speaking to the Indianapolis Public Schools District directly to advocate that ATHS be furnished with new desks. Billy is a shining star and I am confident that he will lead this generation to change the world.

Jonah Gotkin, a senior at Southport High School. Each morning, Jonah's radiant presence fills our halls with energy and enthusiasm, a true joy to behold. It's an absolute delight to witness his readiness and eagerness to tackle each day with vigor. Jonah's journey to his current position is a testament to his unwavering commitment and hard work. He's not just a student; he's a shining example of perseverance and excellence. From Model UN to the International Club, Debate Team, and Spell Bowl, he immerses himself in various school activities with unmatched zeal. His passion for learning and global awareness is truly inspiring. But Jonah's aspirations don't stop there. With eyes set on the future, he dreams of a career in law and international affairs. With his sharp mind and compassionate heart, there's no doubt he'll make a significant impact on the world stage.

Audrey Gunawan, a senior at Guerin Catholic. Audrey exemplifies leadership in every facet of her involvement at Guerin Catholic. Her dedication and outstanding academic performance is evident through her exceptional GPA and her commitment to the full IB Diploma program. Her academic achievements are a testament to her diligence and intellectual curiosity, setting an example for her peers. Beyond her academic achievements, Audrey's leadership shines brightly in her extracurricular activities. Since her freshman year, she has been an integral member and leader of the orchestra, showcasing her musical talents on both the violin and piano. Furthermore, Audrey's leadership extends to the Academic Quiz Bowl team, where she has played a pivotal role in leading the team to its first-ever State Finals appearance this past weekend.

Prabhleen Kaur, a senior at Franklin Central High School. Prabhleen has displayed incredible growth in her academics this year! She has been dedicated to doing extra research in our True Crime Literature course. Her insights have helped contribute to our classroom community.

Leyla Kpotufe, a junior at Believe Circle City High School. Leyla should be a scholar of the week because she is bright and dedicated to education. She has started her broadcasting club and launched our first student-led news channel. She is in several AP Classes and she is excelling. Whether that is in her AP African American Studies class or AP Psychology, she has a well-rounded understanding of the modern world and the historical world. She is heading off to college with a robust amount of experiences rooted in advocacy and exploration.

Danielle Shumar, a senior at Ben Davis High School. Danielle is a senior editor in our newspaper class. She serves as our online editor this year. Danielle is an excellent writer who looks for interesting story lines on every assignment. She has never missed a deadline and looks for interesting people to interview. She is also responsible for updating our online news website and she has taken on the added responsibility of writing stories for our yearbook. Danielle will be missed in this classroom.

