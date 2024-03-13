How to vote for the four local places nominated for USA Today's 10Best Readers Choice awards

Here’s an opportunity to cast your vote for some of our region’s most memorable places.

USA Today’s 10Best editors have selected four locations in southcentral Pennsylvania and western Maryland as nominees in four categories of its 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 awards.

Online public voting will determine the top 10 winners in each category; an updated leaderboard is posted for each category as voters make their selections each day.

Here are the four locations nominated in our region and the voting deadlines for each category.

Ohiopyle

Known for its whitewater rafting, hiking trails and other outdoor activities, the borough of Ohiopyle in Fayette County is one of five Pennsylvania places nominated for the Best Small Town in the Northeast.

Also nominated in this category are the towns of Gettysburg, Jim Thorpe, Sewickley and Wellsboro.

Voters can submit their votes online daily through April 1 at https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-small-town-in-the-northeast-2024/. The top 10 winners will be announced on April 12.

Great Allegheny Passage

This popular biking and hiking trail, which passes through the Somerset County towns of Confluence, Rockwood and Meyersdale along its 150-mile path between Pittsburgh and Cumberland, is among the 20 nominees for Best Recreational Trail.

Voting is taking place online through April 8 at https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-recreational-trail-2024/. The top 10 winners will be announced on April 17.

Frostburg

In neighboring Allegany County, the city of Frostburg – home to Frostburg State University – is one of 20 nominees nationwide for Best Small College Town.

Voting for this category is open through April 1 at https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-small-college-town-2024/. The top 10 winners will be announced on April 10.

Cumberland

Also known as the “Queen City” for its history as a bustling railroad town, Cumberland is among the 20 locations across the nation nominated in the Best Historic Small Town category.

Voting is taking place online through April 1 at https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-historic-small-town-2024/. The 10 winning locations will be announced on April 10.

Editor’s note: USA Today 10Best is a division of USA Today; both are published by Gannett, which is also the parent company of the Daily American.

