Vote expected Tuesday to help get KC Chiefs into Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Expect a vote as soon as Tuesday by Kansas lawmakers, who are serious about bringing the Kansas City Chiefs across the state line.

“It’s very exciting, right? It’s really a once in a lifetime event if it works,” said Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson (R) – Andover. “There’s not any question that the priority of this special session is the tax cuts, right? That’s number one by far.”

Masterson is talking about lawmakers in the Kansas statehouse taking up a special session for tax relief, and Kansas Democrats and Republicans agree tax relief is on the way to Kansas residents.

But the Chiefs are also on the agenda.

“We can walk and chew gum at the same time. If there’s an opportunity, what does that look like? So we met with some of the Chiefs business people and I only had two questions for them. One, is this a serious deal, right? Is this the real deal or what are we doing? And the answer was yes,” said Masterson. “And my second question was why do we have to do this now? Why can’t I entertain this in January? I mean special session, we are trying to accomplish this tax deal in one day. But his (Chiefs leadership) answer was interesting to me. Having building in my (own) background, they (Chiefs leadership) basically feel like they are behind the eight ball already to identify a site and build a complex of that size (in) that’s a five year deal, right?”

Masterson is not alone in saying there will be Chiefs and STAR bond financing for lawmakers to look at and offer a vote.

“Even if legislation is passed this Tuesday, it will be a mechanism for, in my way of thinking, for more discussion,” said House Minority Leader Victor Miller (D) – Topeka.

Miller and other Kansas lawmakers have talked to both the Royals and Chiefs leadership about a move to the Kansas side of the state line. Miller believes the Royals will leave their current location.

Miller also says a STAR bond package could include language of up to at least $750 million for the Chiefs.

“What they told me and others is that they are looking at new stadiums on the Kansas side of the river. And looking at what their options might be to make that happen,” said Miller. “That is not to my understanding to the exclusion of other options either in Missouri or somewhere else. And it’s the somewhere else that has me concerned. I’m probably as big a Chiefs and Royals fan as there is and I don’t want to lose them to the southeastern part of the United States or the west coast or wherever. I think that would have a tremendous impact on the quality of life we enjoy in the Kansas City region. So I’m interested if I can help keep them in our region.”

Miller says he’s interested in making sure this would be a good deal for Kansas taxpayers. Masterson shares that sentiment, while going full-on after the Chiefs.

“We wanted to make sure taxpayers weren’t on the hook, if something would go south, that’s number one. And we can do that,” said Masterson. “Kansas has something unique through STAR BONDS where the liability, it’s as close to free market as you can get on the incentive side because the liability really (is) with the bond holders and that’s a market-based deal. People are buying those bonds. We’re pretty excited about it.”

Expect taxes to be first for the special session Tuesday with Kansas lawmakers. Discussions about the Chiefs and Royals will follow.

KSN will keep you updated on any votes.

Miller adds the STAR bonds will only be a part of the package that will include much more to make the deal work, and that talks will continue. Both Miller and Masterson expect fast movement on incentives for Royals. Or Chiefs. Or both.

Masterson says this is a move for the baseball Royals and football Chiefs. He adds if this is for anything other than Chiefs/Royals it will not pass.

But the idea of a dome stadium in Kansas is incentive for lawmakers to go for a touchdown and big events on the Kansas side of the state line that already has Major league racing and new developments. Masterson also said a new dome stadium goes well beyond just the NFL.

“I know we talked about (Chiefs) eight home games. But you have a Super Bowl. A college final four. A Taylor Swift concert? You build a dome, and you make Kansas year-round. So it makes a lot of sense,” said Masterson. “Transportation is a lot better right on our side of the line. So there’s a lot of advantages for them as well as us. And, so, meeting the parameter of no liability for our taxpayers, I think it’s the real deal.”

