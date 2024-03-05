'It’s a right to vote': Enthusiasm a winner at the presidential primary polls in Worcester

WORCESTER — While it’s too early to know if Super Tuesday lives up to its name, enthusiastic voters were easy to find at the polls the morning of the presidential primary.

Whether people were candid about their favorite candidate or if they kept it close to the vest, voters shared one stance. They had a common belief that voting is civic duty, one that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Robert P. Spellane, a former state representative from Worcester, liked what he saw in his capacity as the warden of the polling station at the Salem Covenant Church, 215 Mountain St. East.

“Surprisingly, voter turnout has been brisk, which is good to see,” Spellane said.

No only were the polling places seeing a steady turnout, Spellane said, there was “a handful of folks” waiting for the polls to open at 7 a.m.

“People are excited to come out and vote and have their voice heard,” Spellane said. “Now what that voice is we will not really know until the end of the day today here in Massachusetts.”

Catching up with voters

Young, old, men, women, singles, couples, USA born and immigrants came out to the polls. While some expressed indifference, a consensus appeared to be proud that they voted.

Cole Hamel, in his 20s, is voting in his third presidential primary. Hamel said he is optimistic that good days — not necessarily in the next four years — are ahead.

“I have to admit, this is a pretty lackluster election for me,” Hamel said. “Even though it already seems to be a forgone conclusion (who’s going to win) and I’m not very jazzed by the choice I’m going to have in November, the worst thing I could do is not vote, because, maybe, it would have made it indecisive the other way.”

When it comes to the ideal president, Hamel said the three qualities that he looks for are electability, moderate beliefs and likability.

WORCESTER - Cole Hamel

Although he said he’s a little discouraged by this year’s presidential choices, Hamel said he finds solace in knowing that neither candidate will be back for years.

“I’m hoping for a bigger shakeup then (in 2028),” Hamel concluded.

Despite the lack of viable presidential candidates, Fred and Regina Mitchell agreed that it’s important to come out and vote.

'A right to vote'

“We vote all the time, every year,” Mr. Mitchell said. “It doesn’t matter — locals, presidential. We don’t miss out. It’s a right to vote.”

“We need a change,” Mrs. Mitchell interjected.

A Vietnam War Army veteran, Mr. Mitchell points at the word “Vietnam” on his sweatshirt while paying homage to all American soldiers that have fought and served. They secure our country’s freedoms, which includes the right to vote, he said.

“See that there,” he questioned. “People over there (in Vietnam) they don’t get a right to vote. The Vietnamese don’t get a right to vote. When you’re in a country like that, the government tells you how to vote or your (expletive) is grass…Some people forget all that but I don’t.”

Although they didn’t come to Salem Covenant Church together nor know each other, Jeannelly Deschamps and Bob Quinlivan agreed it’s important to come out to the polls to show support for their preferred candidate — Donald Trump for Deschamps and Joe Biden for Quinlivan.

WORCESTER - Jeannelly Deschamps

“I want change in the country,” Deschamps said.

“It’s a vote against Trump,” Quinlivan countered.

Like her counterpart at Salem Covenant Church, AnnMarie Mero, one of the wardens working the polling station inside the Burncoat High School gymnasium, said Tuesday morning turnout has been “pretty good,” with a few people waiting for the polls to open at 7 a.m.

Outside the gymnasium, after casting her vote, Miriam Rogers Montalvo doesn’t mince words about her political views.

WORCESTER - Miriam Rogers-Montalvo

“I felt it was important not to have Donald Trump,” Montalvo said. “I’m here to support my sister Nikki Haley. Even though I tend more Democratic, Trump could be the worst thing for the country. So that’s why I’m here.”

While she felt secure that Biden is a shoo-in for the Democratic nomination, Montalvo candidly said she was more concerned to do anything in her voting power to prevent Trump’s return to the White House.

When it comes to the perfect presidential candidate, Montalvo said they would have “moral integrity, certainly intelligence and an ability to walk across the (party) aisle.”

“If you’re super right or super left, you both still love your mother,” Montalvo said. “There’s much more in common than different.”

'I love this country'

A Vietnam native who has been in the United States for more than 30 years, Khai Tran cherishes the ability to vote freely while being well aware of the alternative.

“I love this country,” Khai Tran said. “I want to make America great again.”

Comparing his homeland to his adopted country, Tran said Vietnam is “terrible, still Communist. America. Freedom…No choice in Vietnam.”

WORCESTER - Khai Tran

“I came out to vote today because we live in a Democracy,” Francis “Frank” McKiernan said.

Proudly declaring himself a lifelong Democrat who voted for Biden, McKiernan said what he looks for in a candidate is integrity, good moral character and intelligence.

“I look at the president as a role model, in some ways, someone who I have confidence in, confidence and trust,” McKiernan said. “As he (Biden) said, although he didn’t originate the express, ‘Don’t compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative.”

WORCESTER - Frank McKiernan

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Presidential primary: Enthusiasm a winner at the polls in Worcester