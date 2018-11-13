Vote counts: In Georgia, questions of fairness remain week after Election Day

A week after the 2018 mid-term elections, Democratic lawyers are searching for provisional ballots that may have been lost in the mail in Georgia’s Doherty County. On Election Day, Chatham County voters said they were told that they could not cast provisional ballots because there were none left. And in Floyd and Coffee counties, county officials originally reported more early vote ballots than were actually reflected in the returns.

A federal judge on Monday delayed certification of the vote until Friday and also ordered that provisional ballots be protected.

But as Deep South Democrats vie to locate enough uncounted votes to force a runoff in the governor’s race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp, they also point to challenges that began well before Election Day: Voter purges, 53,000 ballot disqualifications, and poor preparation for a record voter turnout that left some voters standing in line for three hours, in the rain.

“It has been an unfair process,” says Abrams spokeswoman Lauren Groh-Wargo.

For those reasons, Ms. Abrams, trailing by a third of a percentage point, has refused to concede. She insists she has a chance to force a runoff if more than 20,000 provisional ballots are located and counted. Mr. Kemp has joined other Republicans in suggesting Democrats are sore losers trying to steal an election by conjuring votes.

Complicating the affair is that Kemp, the former secretary of state, didn’t step down from his election oversight role until two days after the election. There is no law in Georgia requiring a secretary of state to step aside when running for another office. Most, however, recuse themselves to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest and to ensure there isn’t an asterisk put on democracy. Mr. Kemp is believed to be the first person in state history not to step aside, political observers say. Some 44 percent of Georgians, according to a recent WSB-TV/AJC poll, are concerned that the election could be fixed.

And perhaps more than any other 2018 election, the Georgia governor’s race is an example of how the battle for access to voting 50 years after the civil rights movement has emerged as part of a broader struggle for constitutional rights. That battle for access has only expanded since a 2013 Supreme Court ruling that erased the oversight provision of the Voting Rights Act, arguing that it was no longer necessary in modern America.

Nationally, election experts say, democracy won big on Election Day, as record numbers of voters flexed their will. Some 49 percent of all eligible voters participated – the highest number in 100 years for a midterm, according to preliminary figures by the United States Election Project.

Georgians, too, showed up in droves. An estimated 55 percent of eligible voters exercised their right to vote – 21 points higher than the state average since 1982 and the biggest change seen in any state, according to the FiveThirtyEight data website.

But many voters, especially in urban, minority-dominated districts, say their Election Day experiences weren’t exactly confidence-inspiring. Poll workers in Snellville forgot electrical cords to power the machines. Elsewhere, long lines formed as hundreds of voting machines that had been sequestered for a court case weren’t replaced. Ballots were lost in the mail after hurricane Michael smashed into southwest Georgia.

And in a state that helped shape the civil rights movement, the thorny confluence of race and power hung as a reminder of darker days over the proceedings.

Georgia, led by Kemp, has tested the bounds of voting rights with a host of restrictive measures, some of which critics say are aimed at minority voters. But the state has also come to highlight how equality through access has become increasingly focused on the profound power not just of voting itself, but of individual votes.

“It is a paradox,” says Gilda Daniels, a former deputy chief at Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice under both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. “We encourage voter participation but we have a system that almost crumbles when people participate. On top of that, you have this situation ... where you have Republican candidates saying that to count every vote is voter fraud, which is absurd. The democratic process is supposed to ensure that every vote counts, and if every vote counts then we should count every vote.”