Vote counts: In Florida, recount fuels widening electoral distrust

There are 27,195 reasons why Republicans in Florida distrust Brenda Snipes. And there are at least the same number of reasons Democrats are standing by her.

Broward County’s supervisor of elections has been at the center of a number of election controversies in her 15 years on the job. But there has never been anything quite like this.

On election night, Gov. Rick Scott (R) appeared headed for victory in his bid to oust incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D).

Then something unusual started to happen.

In the days after the election, a steady influx of votes from heavily Democratic Broward County began to appear in the Scott-Nelson race. By Friday, the influx totaled 27,195 more votes for Senator Nelson. Scott’s lead in the race diminished to fewer than 13,000 votes.

A similar tightening took place in the closely watched gubernatorial contest between Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D) and former Rep. Ron DeSantis (R).

The influx of votes prompted charges of corruption and election fraud from Governor Scott and President Trump, though there is no direct evidence of that – at least so far. Nonetheless, a small army of Republican lawyers has been sent here to gather evidence for investigations and potential lawsuits.

At the same time, Democrats mobilized their own legal SWAT team, plotting a counter-strategy in the unfolding election drama.

A mandatory statewide machine recount of all votes is currently under way in both the Senate and governor’s races. A hand recount of ballots will be ordered if the margin of victory is within a quarter of 1 percent.

The good news in all of this is that there is no suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military intelligence officers played any role in the Florida election controversy.

The bad news is that hyperpartisan tactics and super-heated rhetoric alleging rigged voting is widening the political divide in the United States and may substantially undermine public confidence that American elections are transparent and fair. Ironically, that’s an outcome that Mr. Putin himself might have sought.

Here at ground zero of the Florida election dispute, lawyers on both sides are gearing up to use whatever means possible to help their candidates win an election. In the process, voters may be losing something far more precious.

“Faith in the integrity of election systems is a must for democracy,” says Susan MacManus, a veteran analyst of Florida politics. “When that starts to erode, there needs to be some quick attention to it.”

For Democrats, the problem is inflammatory rhetoric from the White House and governor’s mansion alleging corruption and fraud.

For Republicans, the problem is Dr. Snipes.

Florida law requires that election results – to the greatest extent possible – be reported within 30 minutes of polls closing on Election night.

Many Republicans want to know how the vast majority of Florida’s 67 counties were able to report election results without controversy – but not Broward and neighboring Palm Beach County. Both counties tilt strongly Democratic. Any Democrat running for statewide office must win with substantial margins in both counties to offset Republican strongholds elsewhere in the state.

For her part, Snipes says her office has been working diligently to count more than 700,000 ballots. She says the effort was complicated because votes are cast in early voting, during Election Day, and by mail.

Critics argue that neighboring Miami-Dade, Florida’s largest county, managed to comply fully with the requirement, as did other large counties in Florida.

Former Gov. Jeb Bush (R), who appointed Snipes in 2003, has called for her removal. “There is no question that … Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process,” Mr. Bush wrote Sunday in a tweet. “Supervisor Snipes should be removed from her office following the recount.”

Florida is one of three states with unresolved major statewide races one week after the 2018 midterms. The close Senate race in Arizona was called Monday night for Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, leaving the hotly disputed Georgia governor’s race and a Senate runoff in Mississippi as the only two major statewide races outside Florida still unsettled.