Vote on border bill blocked in Senate

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A bipartisan border security bill could not get enough support in the U.S. Senate Thursday to even start a debate over it. However, lawmakers had plenty to say after the procedural vote.

“It’s a sad day for the Senate,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). “A sad day for America.”

Schumer brought the bill up again after Republicans blocked it earlier this year.

“Trump told his MAGA allies to kill it in its tracks so he could exploit the issue on the campaign trail,” Schumer said.

But this time, Republicans and Democrats blocked the bill from moving forward with 43 yea and 50 nay votes.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) opposed it for its substance.

“It includes arbitrary border closures and could practically eliminate the right to seek asylum,” Padilla said.

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), one of the lead negotiators of the bill, opposed it for the politics.

“Today is a prop,” Lankford said. “Today is a political messaging exercise.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said President Joe Biden should instead revert to Trump-era policies, like “Remain in Mexico” and construction of the border wall.

“If Senate Democrats wanted to start fixing the crisis tomorrow, they would be urging the president to do exactly that,” McConnell said.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) argued the vote was not for nothing.

“All is not lost,” Kaine said. “People will see who supports doing meaningful things to improve the situation at the border and who doesn’t.”

Schumer said this is not the end of the road. He vowed to try again to pass a border bill this year.

In a statement Thursday, President Biden blamed Republicans for putting partisan politics ahead of the country’s national security.

