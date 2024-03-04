Vote: The Augusta Chronicle's Student of the Week readers poll

It's time for readers to nominate their choices for The Augusta Chronicle’s Augusta-Area Student of the Week.

The online poll will be open until 5 p.m. March 7. A technical glitch prevented some readers from voting in the most recent poll. We’re bringing those four nominees back in addition to three new nominees.

The scholars featured in these polls represent the best recent academic performers from throughout the Augusta area.

Nominations are now being accepted for future polls. Please email studentoftheweek@augustachronicle.com. Augusta-area high-school pupils from Georgia and South Carolina schools are eligible.

Lola Kaszas, Augusta Christian Schools

The senior is the valedictorian and homecoming queen for ACS' class of 2024 with a "stellar work ethic" and who embraces student life. She helps preside over student government, participates in the school musical and captains the cheerleading squad. "Her positivity and kind spirit are a bright light to everyone she encounters," her nominator said.

Matthew Lyon, North Augusta High School

The senior and Eagle Scout, who earned early admission to Georgia Tech, posted a perfect score on the math portion of the SAT.

He also is an officer in a state ham radio club that serves primarily physicians in the state by providing analog communication during emergencies. "He is also a team member of the technology team at his church. As a participant in Boys State for South Carolina, he demonstrated leadership skills and has used them in his community volunteer activities as well as assisting other students when asked," his nominator said.

Silvia Martinez, Midland Valley High School

The senior is currently taking the highest-level Spanish language class at her school, where she's also president of the Spanish Club. "Silvia is always looking for innovative ideas and creative projects where Spanish can be promoted," her nominator wrote. "She is undoubtedly an exceptional leader and a tireless advocate for our Spanish-speaking students which makes her the perfect candidate for this recognition."

Zahner Reynolds, Lakeside High School

The senior reflects the ideals of the school's International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, which fosters exceptional students' achievement by encouraging their sense of inquiry through academically accelerated classes.

"He pushes himself academically and philosophically while also serving as a leader in the school and local community through his work on the LHS Link Crew, Augusta Youth Board, Point in Time’s Homeless Task Force and through his TED talk at the TEDYouthX Evans event," his nominator wrote.

Tokumo Sakamuro, Lakeside High School

The senior is an AP Scholar with Distinction, well on his way to earning the prestigious AP Capstone Diploma, and excels at Science Olympiad and in the District Honor Band.

What truly sets Tokumo apart, his nominator said, "is his deep passion for nature and environmental conservation. As an Eagle Scout, he has exhibited exceptional leadership and a strong sense of responsibility. His commitment to preserving the environment is evident through his extensive volunteer work on various conservation projects."

Aydrion Scruggs, Academy of Richmond County

The senior is president of the student council. She took the lead on the school's candygram fundraiser for Valentine's Day. "She was essential in planning for the sale and distribution of items to make the event a success," her nominator said.

Elizabeth Dunn Wansley, Briarwood Academy

The Warren County senior is Briarwood's valedictorian, the school's first pageant queen and the county's STAR student. STAR nominees must have the highest score on any single test date of the SAT and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade-point average. She received College Board's 2023 AP Scholar of the Year award and, for the past five years, has posted the highest GPA in every single class she took at Briarwood.

She also shares the distinction of being the daughter of another valedictorian and STAR Student winner: William Dunn Wansley was McDuffie County's 1980 STAR Student and Thomson High School's 1980 valedictorian.

