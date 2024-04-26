Voorhees man charged in deadly Black Horse Pike crash

MAYS LANDING — A Voorhees man faces a criminal charge in connection with a traffic accident that killed a new mother here.

Stephen Sirch, 30, was allegedly speeding when he struck a vehicle on the Black Horse Pike in Hamilton Township on the afternoon of April 3, says the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The other vehicle's driver, 29-year-old Karina Castillo of Pine Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:15 p.m. accident.

Castillo, the mother of a baby daughter, was a social worker for the state's Division of Protection and Permanency, her obituary said.

Formerly a Vineland resident, she held a master's degree in marriage and family therapy.

A GoFundMe campaign for Castillo's family described her as 'an inspirational mentor, compassionate therapist, and truly one of a kind."

Sirch was being held in Atlantic County Jail on a charge of vehicular homicide.

The charge is only an allegation. Sirch has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Stephen Sirch faces vehicular homicide charge in Mays Landing