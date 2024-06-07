Von der Leyen: Will never allow Europe to be weakened

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission and EU and EPP lead candidate, takes part in the final rally of the CDU and CSU for the European elections in the Loewenbraeukeller. Sven Hoppe/dpa

In the face of major crises as well as threats from Russia and extremists, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has made an urgent plea for a strong and united Europe.

"The European Union cannot be taken for granted," she said on Friday evening at the closing rally for the German conservative CDU/CSU bloc in Munich.

A peaceful Europe is being challenged by populists, extremists and demagogues, such as the right-wing nationalist Marine Le Pen in France and the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Germany.

"These extremists have one thing in common: they want to weaken, destroy and ruin our Europe," she said, adding that will never be allowed to happen.

She therefore wants a broad alliance: in favour of the rule of law, in favour of Ukraine and in favour of a strong Europe.

The top candidate for Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), Manfred Weber, said with regard to the AfD and especially the camp led by Björn Höcke: "We will not allow these neo-Nazis to destroy our Europe."

In view of the Russian threat, von der Leyen once again urgently called for a stronger common defence policy. "If we want to preserve peace on our continent, we must not hesitate," she said. Europe must once again invest more money in its defence and its defence industry. "We want a Europe that can defend itself," she said.

Von der Leyen also campaigned for a consistent European migration policy and more climate protection: "We owe our children and grandchildren an intact natural environment," she said.

According to opinion polls, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the CSU together can expect to win the European elections in Germany on Sunday by a large margin.

Von der Leyen is aiming for a second term at the head of the European Commission, while CSU deputy Weber wants to remain European People's Party (EPP) chairman and leader of the parliamentary group in the European Parliament.

(L-R) Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission and EU and EPP lead candidate; Manfred Weber, lead candidate for the European elections from the Christian Social Union (CSU); Friedrich Merz, Federal Chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU); and Markus Soeder, Chairman of the CSU and Minister President of Bavaria, participate in the closing rally of the CDU and CSU for the European elections at the Loewenbrawukeller. Sven Hoppe/dpa