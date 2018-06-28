Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered Limited To 20 Examples In U.S.

And it will cost $1,100 per month through the Care by Volvo subscription service.

The Polestar Engineered Volvo S60 is the hottest road-going sedan the Swedish marque has built to date. Powered by a plug-in hybrid T8 powertrain, the fast four-door pumps out 415 horsepower (309 kilowatts) and 494 pound-feet (669 Newton-meters) of torque. But don’t expect to take home all that horsepower for cheap.

Volvo today has released pricing information for its range-topping Polestar S60. The sedan will cost $1,100 per month (before taxes and fees), and will be available exclusively through the Swedish marque’s Care by Volvo subscription service. Users will be have to access the app to order their vehicle smartphone. The S60 T6 Momentum and T6 R-Design will also be available through the app.

But hurry, the Polestar Engineered S60 will be produced in limited quantities. Just 20 will be available in the U.S., and each one will come with a few exclusive performance options. Things like a Polestar Engineered Öhlins suspension system, Polestar Engineered Brembo brakes with gold calipers, a Polestar Engineered strut bar, and 19-inch forged alloy are all exclusive to the trim.

This isn’t the first time Volvo has restricted our need for Swedish speed, though. Just 1,500 examples of the outgoing S60 and V60 Polestar were built globally, and only 200 of those vehicles made their way to the U.S. Those two cars were priced at $60,000 and $61,600, respectively.