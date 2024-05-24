Volusia Online Learning celebrates graduation 2024 at the Ocean Center
Volusia Online Learning seniors turned their tassels and celebrated as the Class of 2024 on Thursday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.
Of the 55 graduates, 11 received scholar designations; 38 received industry scholar designations; three received the Florida Seal of Biliteracy; and two earned an associate degree.
One student is entering the military.
The senior class as a whole earned 2,100 hours of community service.
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia Online Learning graduation photos live from the Ocean Center