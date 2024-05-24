Volusia Online Learning celebrates graduation 2024 at the Ocean Center

Volusia Online Learning seniors turned their tassels and celebrated as the Class of 2024 on Thursday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

Of the 55 graduates, 11 received scholar designations; 38 received industry scholar designations; three received the Florida Seal of Biliteracy; and two earned an associate degree.

Smiles all around for Volusia Online Learning seniors during graduation ceremonies at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

One student is entering the military.

The senior class as a whole earned 2,100 hours of community service.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia Online Learning graduation photos live from the Ocean Center